 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $184,500

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $184,500

LOCATION DOESN'T GET ANY BETTER! THE CURRENT OWNER MADE MANY IMPROVEMENTS AFTER PURHCASING THIS HOME IN 2013. THIS SPACIOUS 4 BR 3 BA HOME OFFERS AN UPDATED KITCHEN, NEWER SIDING, NEW METAL ROOF ON HOUSE & GARAGE, NEW PAVED AND EXTENDED DRIVEWAY, NEWER HEAT PUMPS, UPDATED UPPER LEVEL BATHROOMS, NEW GARAGE DOOR AND MUCH MORE! THE MAIN LEVEL HAS LR, KT, DINING, 3 BR'S & 2 BA'S. THE LOWER LEVEL IS SET UP PERFECT FOR THE IN-LAWS OFFERING FAMILY RM, BEDROOM, BATH AND A LARGE HOBBY/STORAGE ROOM AND AN ELEVATOR! HARDWOOD OR LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT! ABOVE THE OVERSIZED GARAGE IS A SPACIOUS GUEST ROOM W/BATH (NEEDS A LITTLE TLC). THIS HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO MAIN STREET, SCHOOLS, ETC!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kegley climbs for water

Kegley climbs for water

Wytheville native Calder Kegley is preparing for the hike of a lifetime – a climb up Mt. Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa and one o…

Smyth schools urge use of proper Apple charging cables

Smyth schools urge use of proper Apple charging cables

The use of the wrong charging cable can lead to disaster as a recent incident in a Smyth County school illustrated. According to Terry Hawthorne, director of technology, a school employee recently plugged a student's iPad into its charger and then noticed smoke coming out of both ends of the charging cable. 

Floyd mourns Hollandsworth loss

Floyd mourns Hollandsworth loss

Floyd County Lifesaving and First Aid Squad member 460, Roger Hollandsworth, died Jan. 27 at 64 years old, leaving behind a legacy of love, la…