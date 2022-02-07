4 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $184,500

LOCATION DOESN'T GET ANY BETTER! THE CURRENT OWNER MADE MANY IMPROVEMENTS AFTER PURHCASING THIS HOME IN 2013. THIS SPACIOUS 4 BR 3 BA HOME OFFERS AN UPDATED KITCHEN, NEWER SIDING, NEW METAL ROOF ON HOUSE & GARAGE, NEW PAVED AND EXTENDED DRIVEWAY, NEWER HEAT PUMPS, UPDATED UPPER LEVEL BATHROOMS, NEW GARAGE DOOR AND MUCH MORE! THE MAIN LEVEL HAS LR, KT, DINING, 3 BR'S & 2 BA'S. THE LOWER LEVEL IS SET UP PERFECT FOR THE IN-LAWS OFFERING FAMILY RM, BEDROOM, BATH AND A LARGE HOBBY/STORAGE ROOM AND AN ELEVATOR! HARDWOOD OR LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT! ABOVE THE OVERSIZED GARAGE IS A SPACIOUS GUEST ROOM W/BATH (NEEDS A LITTLE TLC). THIS HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO MAIN STREET, SCHOOLS, ETC!