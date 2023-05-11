Happy Birthday wishes to: Jeff Marsh on May 13, Caleb Gibson on May 13, Christy Thomas on May 13, Sheri Groseclose on May 13, Hutchinson Hayes on May 14, Trish Crockett on May 14, Josh Umberger on May 14, Cassie Vaughan on May 14, Jaylin Stucky on May 15, Neil Martin on May 15, Sharon Browning on May 15, Kay Dunkley on May 16, Brock Pennington on May 16, Wanda Hall on May 17, Nancy Mabry on May 17, Crystal Wynn on May 17, Darlene Rosenbaum on May 17, Eric Callahan on May 17, Sandy Stoneman on May 17, Chase Rosenbaum on May 17, Judy Wohlford Lowe on May 17, Pete Fiscus on May 19.

Happy Anniversary wishes to; Neil and Charlene Martin on May 15, Sue and Ray Schrier on May 15, Harry and Kay Fleming on May 15, Terry and Tina Bass on May 16, Maxie and T.C. Akers on May 17, Russell and Missy Carter on May 18, Dalton and Lauren Crockett on May 19, Rena and Paul Arnold on May 19, Michael and Amy McBride on May 19.

Deepest sympathy is sent to the family of Blue Rosenbaum and the family of Ann Cumbow.

The Rural Retreat Fire Department will have its Spring Barbecue on Friday, May 19th, 4 p.m. until gone. The menu consist of hand-pulled barbecue, coleslaw, baked beans and a dessert for $8 a plate. This will be drive through for carryout only.

The Annual Davis Cemetery Dinner will be held on Saturday, May 20th, at 6 p.m. at the Huddle Community Center on Huddle Road. The cost of the meal is by donation. Eat in or carry out is available. All donations will go to the upkeep of the Davis Cemetery.

Rural Retreat UM Church is currently accepting bids for Custodial Services. Bids will be accepted until May 14th. Interested parties can find more information on the RRUMC Facebook page, website or information sheets available outside the Pastor's Office. Please submit bids to: ruralretreatumc@gmail.com.

There will be a Spaghetti Supper Benefit for Jane Ayers Lundy, daughter of Sue Ayers and the late Bob Ayers, on Saturday, June 8th, 5 p.m. while supplies last at the Rural Retreat United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The menu will consist of spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and a drink for a minimum donation of $8 a plate. To-go boxes and gluten sensitive options will also be available. Jane is currently fighting her third battle against breast cancer.

Congratulations to Summer Arnold on her graduation from Emory and Henry College last Saturday with a Bachelors in Business Administration and also with Honors. Summer is the daughter of Paul and Rena Arnold.

My Mom called me last Sunday evening and said there was a bear in her yard so we went to see it. He had stood on his hind legs eating from her bird feeder at the end of the porch. He went and laid in the branch and then he decided to visit our neighbors. If I had to guess, I would say he weighted over 300 pounds.

It is nice to be able to hear the Whippoorwill singing in the late afternoon. I just love hearing him.

Don't forget all the Mothers on Sunday for Mother's Day. If you still have your Mom, try to spend a little time with her Sunday.

There will be a Summer Camp at Camp Dickenson July 9th through August 9th. New River District families receive $200 scholarship from the District Office. For more information go to www.campdickenson.com.

Prayer concerns are: all these crazy shootings, those still cleaning up from all the weather devastations, those with COVID or any illness, Clyde King, Sr., Jane Ayers Lundy, David Delp, Michelle Fisher, Tony Sult, Rachel Dix, Aiden Buckingham, Raymond Matney, Rabbit Catron, Steve King, Shirley Bartleson, Robbie DeBord, Mildred Semones, Eric Whalen, Greg Hash, Norma Willis, David Sheffey, Phyllis Stamper, Jackie Peery, all the unspoken request, all those in the war zones, all first responders, our military personnel, our Country, all your family and friends.

Until next time: M is for the many meals you made me, O is for how often I was bad, T is for the times I tried your patience, H is for your hugs when I was sad, E is for your energy and effort and all the extra special things you do and R is for this rhyme that you are reading. Happy Mother's Day to all the Moms and those getting ready to be a mom. Hope you have a great day with your family. God bless each of you.