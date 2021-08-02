4 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $142,000

Nice home in a well established neighborhood on a beautiful level lot with mature trees and conveniently located just off Fincastle Turnpike in Tazewell. There is plenty of room for those with green thumbs to plant and garden and enough shade to enjoy a lazy day reading a book under a tree. This brick ranch home is just waiting for new owners with fresh ideas to make it the home of their dreams. This house has plenty of potential for anyone willing to take some time and effort to do some painting and refinishing. The owners are selling this property as is and with no warranty on any of the appliances.