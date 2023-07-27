Wytheville Town Council approved an additional District Three bus route in town, allocating $12,840, due in July 2024, toward the expansion.

Town Manager Brian Freeman previously discussed with council the possibility that another bus route could be launched this fall.

District Three Governmental Cooperative provides bus routes in Wytheville and much of the rest of the region through the Mountain Lynx Transit system. Over the past 30 years, the public transit system in Wytheville has evolved into a three-route system that operates six days a week, in some capacity.

Melanie Fleenor, director of transportation for District Three, said organization provides bus services through two loops that run through town Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. One loop, she said, covers the east side of town, with the other going through the west side. On Saturday’s, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., one bus alternates between the two loops. The loops run on an hourly schedule.

A third bus serves areas in town that are not served by the two routes, including those needing serves more than two blocks from the loop routes, people needing rides to work or medical appointments before 8 a.m. and more.

Fleenor said that the demand for rides has steadily grown in Wytheville. In fact, Fleenor told council that ridership in Wytheville, which has one fewer bus running than Abingdon does, is higher than ridership in Abingdon.

Council member Candice Johnson asked if there was a possibility to expand service to help those who might work past 5 p.m.

Fleenor said the transit agency struggles to extend hours when there is a hiring crisis, adding that there has to be a demand for extended hours.

“It wouldn’t be an easy feat,” she said, but added that she would look into it, starting by surveying current riders. She added that the town could survey work places and others to get an idea of how many people might use the expanded service.

Fleenor said that an extra bus makes sense, though, pointing out that the loops routinely get overcrowded between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Lunchtime in Wytheville is absolutely crazy,” she said.

The fall test launch may be a bit more hopeful that warranted, though, Fleenor admitted, saying that District Three currently has five buses on order with no estimated time of arrival from the manufacturer. She suggested that District Three could allocate an extra bus and driver when it was available and re-visit the issue in the spring as the town is making up its budget.

In other news, Town Council honored the George Wythe High School girls tennis team for their regional championship and state runner-up season, which saw singles champ Maggie Minton repeat for the title.