This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath home is ready for its new owner. Built in 2018 by one of the area's premier contractors, this home is the perfect marriage of functionality, space, and charm. Featuring high-end custom cabinetry, beautiful wood grain floors, walk-in closets, and dual vanity bathrooms, this home has both poise and pragmatism. Nearly 1500 sq ft of finished living space on one level provides an excellent opportunity to capitalize on spacious living space upstairs and ample storage room below. A full walk-out basement with engineered trusses establishes completely open areas for storage. Alternatively, this space could easily be finished to double your square footage, providing more living space or an adaptable in-law suite. Call to set up your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $225,000
