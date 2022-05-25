'Start right now': 129 graduate MSHS

One hundred and twenty-nine seniors of Marion Senior High School entered Hurricane Stadium for the last time as students on Friday night and left as graduates of the Class of 2022.

These graduates have faced many challenges throughout their school years, perhaps none more disruptive than COVID-19.

Principal Mike Davidson noted the challenges, especially the closing of schools in the spring of 2020 for COVID-19 that forced them to endure distance learning in their sophomore year and tentative steps to return to the classroom late last year.

“Since that day we lost a lot,” Davidson said of March 2020. “We all lost a lot. But we’re not here tonight to focus on what we lost… commencement signifies the beginning. Tonight is the beginning of your new life and I challenge you to let it end the thoughts of what we didn’t get to do, what we don’t have, what wishes were unfulfilled. Let tonight be what it should be, the beginning, the start, the first steps of your new journey.”

He asked the graduates to remember the message of Gracie Dimit, a 2017 MSHS graduate who lost her life in a car crash two years ago, when she wrote in her journal that she was going to make a change in her life “starting right now.”

“In a single moment of life, life can change and in that moment our future plans, dreams, hopes and goals are forced to change,” Davidson said. “Don’t wait for someone to open the door for you. Get there first and open the door for yourself. This is your time. Don’t wait, go forward, dream your dreams, believe in yourself, don’t ever give up, and as Gracie Dimit wrote, start right now.”

The crowd gathered in Hurricane Stadium also heard from honor graduate speakers Kaylyn Baggett, Tommy Burkett, Cassidy Gates, Kelsey Grubb, Anna Hagy, Katie Hammond, Paige Hayden, Amelia Linford, Ally White and Tyler Wolfe.

Recognition was given to those students completing dual-enrollment classes at Wytheville Community College and those earning certificates or associate’s degrees along with their high school diplomas, and to members of the Class of 2022 entering the military services.

MSHS Scarlet Hurricane band and chorus performed musical numbers and the national anthem.

