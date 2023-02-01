Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion scores Nickel Creek, Margo Price in 2023

Nickel Creek and Margo Price are among the top tier of what’s shaping up to be an eclectic Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion lineup in 2023. The award-winning festival returns to historic downtown Bristol, Tenn.-Va. for its 23rd annual event Sept. 8-10.

Other acts included in the initial lineup announcement include Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Watchhouse, The Mavericks, 49 Winchester, Larkin Poe, Allison Russell, Amythyst Kiah, and Walderado, with more artists to be announced in the spring.

Bristol Rhythm boasts a super-sized lineup each year and offers more than a dozen outdoor stages and indoor venues along State Street, where Tennessee meets Virginia. Established to honor the legacy of producer Ralph Peer’s 1927 Bristol Sessions, which gave us the first recordings of the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion is to roots music what Peer was to country — a tastemaker. Just as the 1927 Bristol Sessions introduced the world to those legendary performers, the festival has a reputation of also catching stars on the rise.

Those seminal recordings that created the “Big Bang” of country music continue to influence a wide range of genres and attendees find a diverse sampling of sounds at Bristol Rhythm — from indie rock and cow punk to Piedmont blues and traditional bluegrass.

Weekend passes to Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, along with a limited number of VIP packages, are on sale now at BristolRhythm.com.