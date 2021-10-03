4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $179,000

Beautiful older style home with tons of character in every room. This 4 bed 2.5 bath home has many things to offer...The location is close to the heart of Marion with plenty of restaurants to choose from or go visit the wonderful Hungry Mother State Park. You are just minutes from the Emory And Henry campus. Yard is fully fenced so it would be a great area for kids or pets. Paved driveway with a single car detached garage that also has a storage room above it. Come see this one before its gone!!