MAYOR'S CORNER: New year, new opportunities

Fellow Citizens,

A new year gives us opportunity to reach into the future for new and exciting projects. The Town of Wytheville has numerous initiatives that will hopefully come to fruition during 2023. Here are a few key ones for the year ahead.

Wytheville Town Council is working with our administration and management team to bring our employees up to more competitive wages and compete for today’s workforce.

Phase Three of Heritage Walk will be out to bid in 2023.

Design work for the Museum Connector will be happening soon.

The signal control at the intersection of 4th Street and Main will be updated. This VDOT project will allow signal controls to be handled remotely to manage traffic when there is an issue.

Funding has been applied for to improve all existing cross walks from 7th Street to 12th Street and some additional ones.

The Heritage Walk pedestrian cross walk on Main Street will have a flashing beacon signal that will be controlled by pedestrians pushing a button.

Crystal Springs Recreation Area has received the donation of a bike tool workstation for bike repair. It will be installed in 2023.

Engineering has caught up on main breaks and will start on any new projects as time allows.

The Treasurer’s Office will be installing a new computer system that may take up to a year.

The Town Attorney is working with the Town Clerk in updating the Code of the Town of Wytheville.

The Tourism Department is working cooperatively with Wythe County to utilize ARPA grant funding to expand tourism promotion into new geographic markets.

The Assistant Town Manager has worked with Council to develop the “Build It 2025" housing grant program that includes meeting with local and non-local contractors and the development of some incentives.

Wytheville has a bright and vibrant future full of growth. We are happy to work on these and other projects for the benefit of our citizens.

Did You Know?

Do not use charcoal as a heating source inside due to the deadly nature of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Wytheville Fire & Rescue Department just completed their 2022 call volume statistics. Historically, call volumes have been: 2019 - 2,934 calls, 2020 - 3,409 calls, 2021- 3,693 calls and in 2022 – 4,185 calls. That is a lot of calls that they responded to. They also do regular training and community outreach projects. If you are passionate about Fire and Rescue, they still accept and need donations.

The Rock House Museum should be re-opening in mid-2023. Just in time for its 200 th anniversary.

anniversary. The Homestead Museum continues to move forward and will be open to the public for tours soon. Vintage baseball and Octoberfest are a few of the planned events in 2023.

The Town receives complaints from time to time about properties filled with trash and clutter for extended periods. Over the past few years, these complaints have increased. Although the Town has the right to remove materials from its rights of way, removing belongings from a citizen’s yard was not permissible under state code and our ordinance. In 2020, the General Assembly amended the Virginia Code to include the “disposal of trash and clutter” under its nuisance codes. “Clutter” is defined as “mechanical equipment, household furniture, containers, and similar items that may be detrimental to the well-being of a community when they are left in public view for an extended period of time.” This standard can be confusing, but most of us know when a person’s yard has crossed a line that is not fair to their neighbors and the rest of the community. For that reason, the Town Attorney is working with Town Council to adopt a clutter ordinance sometime this Spring.

What is the JIDA? The Joint Industrial Development Authority of Wythe County is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia that was founded by and is funded primarily by Wythe County, the Town of Wytheville, and the Town of Rural Retreat. Founded in 1989, the agency was established to manage the daily economic development efforts of the three jurisdictions and to provide a unified message to the outside world that Wythe County and its two towns are progressive, business-friendly communities.

Save the Date

Sign up for the Wytheville Police Department’s community CPR, AED, and First Aid Course. February is Heart Month. Learn CPR! Get certified! Save a life! You will be glad you did! A class will be held on Saturday, February 11 th at the Wytheville Parks & Recreation Center from 8:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Registration is required by calling the Recreation Center at 276-223-3378. Because February is Heart Month, this class is FREE! Certification is good for two years. Class is limited to the first 20 people.

The next SHRED IT event is scheduled for Saturday, March 25th from 9:00am to 12 noon, in the Town of Wytheville's Municipal parking lot, located at 150 E. Monroe St.

Council Actions

December 12, 2022:

Approved the request of Virginia Organizing Wythe County Chapter to close a portion of Main Street to conduct the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. March on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

Adopted and presented a resolution to the George Wythe High School Girls’ Cross Country Team.

Conducted a public hearing and later approved renewing the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity during 2023 for 276 Express, LLC.

Adopted a resolution setting forth the meeting dates, times, and place of the regular meetings of the Wytheville Town Council through June 26, 2023. Town Council regular meeting time was set at 5:00 p.m.

Tabled considering a resolution recognizing the Cat Shelter volunteers.

I welcome the opportunity to talk to you regarding your ideas and concerns. I can be reached by phone at (276) 223-3356 or via email at beth.taylor@wytheville.org. Written correspondence may be sent to the Wytheville Municipal Building, 150 E. Monroe Street, Wytheville, VA, 24382.