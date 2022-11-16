Symphony brings in holiday season

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic Maestro Cornelia Laemmli Orth again gathers the region’s musical community for the beloved Holiday Concerts, “By the Fireside” on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m. at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport, Tennessee, and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College in Emory.

This annual family favorite is overflowing with festive carols and holiday selections. Repertoire includes favorites such as:

• I’ll be Home for Christmas

• Chanukah Festival Overture

• Go tell it on the Mountains

• Carols of Christmas Sing Along

Performing with the Symphony of the Mountains and the Voices of the Mountains are the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy, the Academy of Strings, and the Mountain Mission School Choir – a nationally recognized children’s choir from Grundy. The program includes many holiday songs and music reminiscent of family gatherings around the fireplace. Of course, Santa never can resist putting in a cameo appearance, just before the snow begins to fly!

Join the performers and Santa after the concert for a treat sponsored by the Women’s Symphony Committee. Don’t miss the opportunity to take a picture with Santa and tell him what you would like for Christmas. Just make sure you’ve been good!

Tickets to these afternoon events are $35 with all children and students admitted free. Group discounts for 10+ are available by calling the Symphony Box Office.

To order your tickets, call Symphony of the Mountains Box Office at (423) 392-8423 or visit symphonytix.com