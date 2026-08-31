I-81 crash in Smyth claims a life SPorter Aug 31, 2026 17 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A head-on crash on Interstate 81 claimed the life of a person Monday morning.kAm%96 HC64< E92E :?G@=G65 2 A:4<FA ECF4< 2?5 EC24E@C\EC2:=6C =67E 3@E9 =2?6D @7 x\g` 324<65 FA 7@C 9@FCD]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 !@=:46[ E96 286?4J :D 4@?E:?F:?8 E@ :?G6DE:82E6 E96 4C2D9 E92E @44FCC65 2E 23@FE fi`f 2]>] ?62C E96 db\>:=6\>2C<6C 36EH66? pE<:?D 2?5 vC@D64=@D6]k^AmkAmx? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6[ E96 '$! D2:5 E92E E96 AC6=:>:?2CJ :?G6DE:82E:@? :?5:42E65 E92E 2 a_ab #2> `d__ H2D 9625:?8 D@FE93@F?5 @? x\g` H96? :E H6?E @77 E96 =67E D:56 @7 E96 C@25[ 4C@DD65 E96 >65:2?[ 2?5 DECF4< 2 uC6:89E=:?6C r2D425:2 9625\@?]k^Am People are also reading… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Saltville councilman's service remembered Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters Smyth planners to review updated zoning regs for data centers Restaurant gets year reprieve from Styrofoam ban Judge blocks rule implementing Trump plan to restrict mail-in voting Kids take the wheel: Touch-a-Truck returns to Glade Spring Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Woman who carried gun into Va. high school 'honest from the beginning,' magistrate says Saltville council begins process to fill open seat No. 13 Virginia women's soccer routs La Salle behind Halpern's brace kAm%96 5C:G6C @7 E96 #2> `d__ 5:65 2E E96 D46?6]k^AmkAm%96 '$! D2:5 E92E 2 >65:42= :DDF6 :D 36:?8 =@@<65 2E 2D 2 A@DD:3=6 42FD6 @7 E96 4C2D9]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Thomas “Stick” Pierce achieved a lifelong goal on Aug. 22, and in the process brought record-breaking business to a local small-town establishment. Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Area law enforcement credited a Chilhowie business with helping solve an industry theft. On Aug. 17, the Washington County Sheriff's Office la… Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region The park and recreation area long envisioned for Marion’s Callan Drive area possesses the potential to improve the quality of life of not just… Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Despite strong opposition from citizens during a December public hearing on a proposed loitering ordinance, the Marion Town Council will take …