Lincoln wins grant to bolster year-round attendance (copy)

As winter weather takes its hold on the region, many entertainment venues slow down. That’s not the case with Marion’s Lincoln Theatre. The downtown forum’s December schedule is packed. Come January, country and gospel singer-songwriter Larry Gatlin is scheduled to take the stage and, in February, comedian James Gregory and the platinum-record holding rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters will entertain.

To help The Lincoln and other Virginia venues bolster off-season attendance, the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) recently awarded more than $300,000 for 64 local and regional tourism marketing programs. The Lincoln received $5,000 for its Rediscover The Lincoln project.

The theatre partnered with regional media outlets for matching funds.

“The Lincoln Theatre is an absolute gem, and one of the biggest tourism draws in Smyth County. The theatre has emerged from the pandemic stronger than ever, with a really exciting mix of programming. This grant from Virginia Tourism Corporation will boost marketing efforts, introducing new audiences to The Lincoln, and pumping new money into the local economy,” said Amanda Livingston, tourism director for Smyth County Tourism Association.

“The Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program is part of VTC’s strategy to grow year-round visitation in Virginia and is designed to support small tourism businesses with marketing dollars to drive out-of-state visitation during off-peak travel seasons. We are excited about this program because we see it as a gateway for small businesses to engage with VTC’s marketing and development ecosystem to grow their business and build on the Virginia is for Lovers branding,” said Rita McClenny, VTC president and CEO.

The VTC Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program is designed to increase visitor spending in the off-season by leveraging limited marketing dollars, stimulating new tourism marketing through partnerships, and extending the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand.

This new program focuses on supporting tourism businesses with less than 20 full-time employees through marketing partnerships. A minimum of three Virginia entities must partner to apply for the microbusiness marketing grant. Partners may consist of Virginia cities, towns, counties, convention and visitors’ bureaus, chambers of commerce, other local or regional destination marketing organizations, private businesses, museums, attractions, cultural events, and other tourism-related businesses.

For more information about The Lincoln Theatre, visit www.thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.