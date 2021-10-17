5 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $137,000

Don't miss out on this beauty! Built in 1896, this home is antiquated in the best way. Nestled in the historic district of Tazewell, this spacious 5 bedroom 2 full bath home is brimming with possibilities. You'll find hardwood floors throughout, two fireplaces, old fashioned foyer, updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space, sunroom, and wonderfully large bedrooms - the master has a walk-in closet! Sitting on just over a quarter of an acre, enjoy the country views on the front porch or walk down to a small pond on the property. Call for a viewing of this gem today!