Don't miss out on this beauty! Built in 1896, this home is antiquated in the best way. Nestled in the historic district of Tazewell, this spacious 5 bedroom 2 full bath home is brimming with possibilities. You'll find hardwood floors throughout, two fireplaces, old fashioned foyer, updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space, sunroom, and wonderfully large bedrooms - the master has a walk-in closet! Sitting on just over a quarter of an acre, enjoy the country views on the front porch or walk down to a small pond on the property. Call for a viewing of this gem today!
5 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $137,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For updates on this story, click here.
- Updated
A Wytheville landmark and favorite dining spot for locals and visitors alike caught on fire Tuesday evening, but most of the building survived…
- Updated
The growing popularity and acceptance of tattoos are prompting Marion to reconsider the town’s tough requirements to open a shop.
One week after being convicted of reduced criminal charges, a Rural Retreat man was arrested again on Oct. 6 after police said he swung a knif…
A Smyth County youth wrestling coach was indicted on Tuesday on charges of taking indecent liberties with a child and using an electronic devi…
A motorcyclist traveling south of Big Walker Tunnel who was shot in the back of the head escaped serious injury Thursday.
- Updated
Three Marion men are facing federal drug and conspiracy charges following months of investigation into the distribution of fake painkillers co…
This magnificent home is in an area of impressive homes and churches that were built in the 19th century and are part of a Historic District o…
- Updated
A Texas couple has left the urban life to becomes caretakers of farm land among the hills of Southwest Virginia.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports say an actor has died in an accident during a scene change at Moscow's Bolshoi theater.