Wytheville’s Town Council approved a bond sale for improvements to water and sewer facilities.

The bond sale is not to exceed $2.47 million, with the town going with Webster National Bank, based out of New York, for a 20-year term at 4.5 percent interest, amounting to an anticipated annual payment of $134,000 on the water works and $57,000 per year for sewer work.

Town Manager Brian Freeman said that several water and sewer projects were earlier identified, including the Lots Gap Water Storage Tank project, which has seen the town working on it for several years.

The anticipated costs for the Lots Gap project is $1.55 million. Costs for replacement drive units for secondary clarifiers at the wastewater treatment plant are $81,550. A sewer rehabilitation project will come with an anticipated $1.85 million price tag, but the project is 75 percent grant funding, leaving the town on the hook for $492,000. An additional cost of $80,000 for Lithia Road pump station suction line repairs is also anticipated.

In other news, the town gave the OK for the annual Take a Break from the Interstate Road Market, which runs from Wytheville into North Carolina on July 28, 29 and 30.

The road market takes place over 100 miles of U.S. Route 21 from Wytheville to Harmony, North Carolina, and features yard sales, flea markets and more along the highway.

This July will mark the 2023 anniversary of the road market.

Council had to give the OK for residents and businesses along and near U.S. 21 to host yard sales over a three-day period as yard sales are normally only permitted for a two-day timeframe.

Council members also approved a subdivision variance request from Asbury Lane subdivision, granting a waiver on road width, curbs and gutters and a reduced street right-of-way.

After closed session, Freeman said he would direct staff to continue to evaluate options for a full-time position on legal services.