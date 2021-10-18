Charming brick home in Wytheville business zone. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath cottage is ideal for residential or business use located in the B-2DT (Downtown) District. With beautiful hardwood flooring and spacious rooms, it has a cozy and comfortable feel with all the charm of the 1930's era. The basement includes a large gathering space along with laundry and full bathroom plus significant space for an additional office and workshop. The spacious attic could be finished into living space and is open the entire length of the house. A large front porch and back yard provide outdoor social spaces and this location is close to downtown activities as well as the parks and retail therapy. Enjoy this beautiful home and with some cosmetic improvements, it can be a renewed treasure once again with all the benefits of a convenient location. Other amenities include a sun porch, hot water steam heat, storage spaces and cabinetry and an sizeable crop of grapes all in downtown Wytheville, VA.
2 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $114,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For updates on this story, click here.
- Updated
A Wytheville landmark and favorite dining spot for locals and visitors alike caught on fire Tuesday evening, but most of the building survived…
- Updated
The growing popularity and acceptance of tattoos are prompting Marion to reconsider the town’s tough requirements to open a shop.
One week after being convicted of reduced criminal charges, a Rural Retreat man was arrested again on Oct. 6 after police said he swung a knif…
A Smyth County youth wrestling coach was indicted on Tuesday on charges of taking indecent liberties with a child and using an electronic devi…
A motorcyclist traveling south of Big Walker Tunnel who was shot in the back of the head escaped serious injury Thursday.
- Updated
Three Marion men are facing federal drug and conspiracy charges following months of investigation into the distribution of fake painkillers co…
This magnificent home is in an area of impressive homes and churches that were built in the 19th century and are part of a Historic District o…
Now on the market is this newly updated cottage on almost an acre nestled by the creek with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Inside this home you h…
Another opportunity is coming soon for Smyth County residents who need to dispose of old paint, batteries, aerosol cans and other household ha…