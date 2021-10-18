2 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $114,000

Charming brick home in Wytheville business zone. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath cottage is ideal for residential or business use located in the B-2DT (Downtown) District. With beautiful hardwood flooring and spacious rooms, it has a cozy and comfortable feel with all the charm of the 1930's era. The basement includes a large gathering space along with laundry and full bathroom plus significant space for an additional office and workshop. The spacious attic could be finished into living space and is open the entire length of the house. A large front porch and back yard provide outdoor social spaces and this location is close to downtown activities as well as the parks and retail therapy. Enjoy this beautiful home and with some cosmetic improvements, it can be a renewed treasure once again with all the benefits of a convenient location. Other amenities include a sun porch, hot water steam heat, storage spaces and cabinetry and an sizeable crop of grapes all in downtown Wytheville, VA.