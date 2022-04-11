'Great Gas Giveaway' unveiled in Marion

The program could be described as a triple win. One win: More than a handful of people will get help paying for gas. Second win: Foot traffic to Marion businesses would be bolstered. Third win: Local officials and participating businesses would be able to learn more about the individuals who shop locally and develop a database for future planning and grant applications.

Ken Heath, Marion’s director of community and economic development, unveiled the Road Trip Marion Great Gas Giveaway last Monday to Marion’s town council.

“The price of gas is on everybody’s mind,” Heath observed as he described the giveaway.

At this point, he’s signing up businesses to take part. For $100 per business, the retail shops, eateries and other participants will receive a countertop entry box, entry forms, window posters, their business listed in all social media and press releases, and a database of the registrants at the promotion’s conclusion.

In a pitch Heath has developed to get establishments to participate, he wrote, “Marion… wants to welcome you home! From Song of the Mountains to Hungry Mother State Park, from cruise-ins to street festivals, from food trucks to your favorite new eatery, we want you here! Stop by participating Marion businesses and sign up to win a $100 gas card. You may register each week at every business! We’ll draw a winner each Tuesday, and announce our winner each Wednesday Memorial Day week through Labor Day week! Register today – and every time you’re in Marion….”

The program, Heath said, could be expanded should more businesses than the minimum of 20 take part.

According to Heath, the program isn’t being limited to businesses in the downtown area but will be town wide.