Scenic Virginia contest winners capture Southwest Virginia's majesty

Several of the photos that captured awards in the annual Scenic Virginia contest featured the beauty of Southwest Virginia. Photographs displayed the wonder of Tazewell’s Thompson Valley in the autumn, Whitetop Mountain, and the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area. “This is Scenic Virginia’s 15th year of showcasing our Commonwealth’s scenic beauty with our annual photo contest,” said executive director Leighton Powell.

“We know that these incredible scenic resources nourish mind, body, and spirit; and we could not be more excited to share these gorgeous images with our fellow Virginians.” Judges for the 2022 Contest were Eugenia Anderson-Ellis, a Scenic Virginia Advisory Board member and former president; Ben Greenberg, a professional photographer and author of Natural Virginia; Tom Saunders, a professional photographer formerly with the Virginia Department of Transportation; and Judy Watkins, Special Projects Manager at Virginia Tourism Corporation. Photo contest judges selected a winner in each of the eight categories as well as an overall Best in Show photo. On Facebook, Scenic Virginia supporters cast nearly 2,800 votes to choose the Fan Favorite Winner from among 24 Honorable Mention photos.

Notecard sets of the winning photos are available for purchase. A set of 10 cards (one of each winning photo) is $20 plus $5 for shipping and handling. (Shipping is pro-rated for multiple sets.) To place an order, contact Scenic Virginia at 804-643-VIEW (8439) or email @scenicvirginia.org. Scenic Virginia is the only statewide conservation group dedicated solely to preserving, protecting, and enhancing the scenic beauty of the commonwealth, with a particular focus on the preservation of significant views and vistas. To learn more about the organization, visit www.scenicvirginia.org and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.