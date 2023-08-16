CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS

CANNING HELP DESK. On Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Wytheville Farmers Market, 210 W. Spring St., the Wythe Bland Master Gardener Association will host a free program called “What You Can And Cannot Can!”. The focus will be on canning safely with safety and cleanliness throughout the canning process. There will be a publication available about freezing fruits and vegetables and other handouts, and a board will be set up with pictures of low- and high-acid foods. A table will have actual canning equipment and needed supplies. Some actual canned foods will be on display. There will be giveaways. Local Master Gardeners will provide information and answer questions. An 11-minute video will be available to watch on YouTube about canning. All are welcome to attend.

CHURCH

FIRST FOOD PANTRY. The First Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church in Marion will distribute food on the fourth Tuesday of each month except in November and December, which are adjusted to allow for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The distribution dates are Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. The pantry will operate from 1-4 p.m. or until all the food boxes are given out. No income or residency documentation is required.

HOMECOMING. Chatham Hill First Church of God in Rich Valley will hold homecoming services on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 10 a. m. Pastor Ronnie Thompson will be the speaker and Jacob Reynolds will provide special music. A potluck lunch will follow the service.

REVIVAL. About 30 area churches are expected to take part in a revival being held Sept. 17-20 at 7 p.m. A countywide choir will minister. The tent will be across from Marion Church of God and the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office on Matson Drive in Marion. For more information, call Arthur at 276-685-1318, Roger at 276-706-0151, or Cody at 276-780-1109.

GRIEFSHARE. First United Methodist Church, at 115 S. Church St. in Marion, is offering GriefShare support groups weekly on Tuesdays. Individuals may choose between two sessions: one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The group meets in the church conference room accessed via the church office entrance. Individuals may start attending a GriefShare group at any point. Each session is self-contained and doesn’t need to be experienced in sequence. For more information, call 276-783-5194.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.

HAPPENINGS

MUSIC IN THE PARK. The concert series, Music in the Park, at Hungry Mother State Park will continue through Sept. 1 on Fridays from 7-8 p.m. This year’s lineup of local entertainers includes: Aug. 18: Ash Devine; Aug. 25: Josh and Maria; and Sept. 1: Valley Grass. Attendees should bring a chair or a blanket to the Gazebo at Lakeview Lawn as there is very little seating. The alternative location in case of bad weather is Picnic Shelter 2. The concert is free, but donations to the Friends of Hungry Mother are encouraged during the show. Standard parking fees apply.

MADE WHOLE MARKET. On Sunday, Aug. 13, from 1-3:30p.m., a Made Whole Market will be held at 265 Echo Valley Road in Wytheville. This indoor market focused on whole health and wellness features a food bank, pick-your-price yard sale, fresh bread, other food and additional items. A featured presentation on how to better motivate and hold your child accountable for homework, chores and more will be held at 2 p.m. Text Victoria Diaz at 860-416-4016 for more details.

YARD SALE+. The Octagon House Foundation will host a yard sale, bake sale, and hot dog lunch on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 104 Thomas Bridge Rd. in Marion.

SALTVILLE LABOR DAY. For the 52nd year, Saltville will host Labor Day weekend festivities featuring free entertainment. The musical performances start at 4 p.m. daily. Friday, Sept. 1, will bring shows by Dirt Creek Band, Soul Sandwich, and Kiser & Company. Saturday will feature a parade at 11 a.m. and end with fireworks at 10:15 p.m. The concert lineup includes Heart Breaker: A Tribute to Heart, Thomas Taylor, and From the Edge. Sunday, Sept. 3, performances include The Remnant & Co., Lighthouse Baptist Church, Wendy Jones, Out of Nazareth, and Ray Wolford. Monday, Sept. 4, taking to the stage will be Aaron Tippin, Valley Grass, and Thumper Sayler. Attendees should bring their own chairs or blankets. Vendors will be open all weekend.

ALBERT HASH MEMORIAL FESTIVAL. The Albert Hash Memorial Festival will take place rain or shine on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Grayson Highlands State Park (Henderson Stage) from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The festival will include performances by Whitetop Mountain Band, Wayne Henderson & Friends, Konnarock Critters, Crooked Road Ramblers, Gap Civil, Hillary Klug, Larry Sigmon & The VA Girls, Martha Spencer & the Wonderland Country Band. Crafts and food will be available. Bring a chair.

CRABTREE FAMILY REUNION. The Crabtree Family Reunion will be held at Hungry Mother State Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, at noon at Shelter 3.

BATTLE OF MARION. The sixth annual reenactment of the Battle of Marion and a living history event will be held Sept. 8-10 at the Settlers Museum of Southwest Virginia in Atkins.

9-11 REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY. The Town of Marion will hold a ceremony on Sept. 11 at the Marion Fire Hall to honor and remember those first-responders who answered the call that day. Members of area fire, EMS and police departments are invited to post in front of the 9-11 Memorial beginning at 8 a.m., with tolling of a bell to mark significant points along the timeline of that day. The program will close at noon with a formal program, including the traditional Tolling of the Bell ceremony to honor all fallen firefighters.

CHILHOWIE MUSIC IN THE PARK. These free concerts presented by the Town of Chilhowie will feature P.F. Flyers on Oct. 7. The concerts begin at 7 p.m. During the Apple Festival, on Sept. 23 at the farmers market, South 40 will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Soul Sandwich will play from 2-4 p.m. Bring a chair. A food truck is usually on site.

FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS. Marion will mark National Fallen Firefighters Week with a special ceremony on Monday, Oct. 2, at 5 p.m. in front of Town Hall. Crosses with American flags will be placed to commemorate the two Smyth County firefighters who perished in the line of duty. Earl Morphew of the Chilhowie Fire Department and Charles “Dog” Woods of the Adwolfe Fire Department will be honored posthumously at the program.

BINGO. The Smyth County Moose Lodge continues to offer bingo every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

MT. PLEASANT MUSEUM. The Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum in Marion, which preserves the history and voices of this area’s Black residents, will now open regularly on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. At 320 South Main St. in Marion, the museum was founded by the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, a historian, educator, and community advocate. The museum will be open on Wednesdays for self-guided tours, weather permitting. The museum is also open by appointment by calling Diane Hayes at 276-780-3950.

MEETINGS

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. The Marion group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Use the Court Street (rear) entrance for Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Fred C. at 276-280-1995 or Russ G. at 276-617-2663.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Narcotics Anonymous’ Marion survivors group will meet at 8 p.m. Sundays. Come in the back door at Court Street to Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Mike F. at 276-646-8462.

SALTVILLE RECOVERY. A Saltville 12-Step Recovery meeting will be held on Mondays at 7 p.m. at Madam Russell United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall, 207 W. Main St.