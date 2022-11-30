STRICTLY OBSERVING: The hottest trip on wax

This year’s Thanksgiving was unlike any other I have ever experienced. For the first time in my life, I went on vacation for the holiday and did not have turkey as a meal entrée. My wife Emily, daughter Bella and I went to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee for a three-night stay at the magnificent Quality Inn and Suites in Sevierville, one of the nicest lodging experiences we’ve ever had. Complete with complimentary hot breakfast, including my coveted favorite of waffles, pet-friendly rooms, wheelchair-friendly bathrooms and ground-floor access, our room featured very comfortable beds and an additional living room space with its own television. Bella and Emily watched paranormal shows in one room while I attempted to get into the Christmas spirits with an all-day marathon of It’s A Wonderful Life in the other.

There were two exceptional front-desk workers that really went the extra mile to make our stay extra special. As it turns out, we had not been given a pet-friendly hotel room as I had been told. I’m very grateful to A.J. for allowing us to stay anyway. Otherwise, the whole trip would have been ruined before it started. When booking with Choice Hotels, make sure all specifications are correct on your booking. Then, there was Katie, who practically made us feel like family with everything from extra towels and hot chocolate to letting us have breakfast even if we were a minute or two past the 9:30 a.m. cutoff.

One of the reasons we chose Quality Inn and Suites was because of the indoor pool. My girls love to swim and they got a whole afternoon of mother-daughter swim time with the entire indoor pool all to themselves. We were also blessed with better-than-expected weather with mostly sunshine and temperatures near 60. In short, should we ever return to Pigeon Forge, Quality Inn and Suites in Sevierville will be the only choice. At $150 per night, including the $20 a night fee for Sophie, we felt like we were in an executive suite for the weekend. Room 104 will always hold special memories for us.

As I said, Thanksgiving dinner was not the conventional one we had planned, but great nevertheless. We had planned for the lavish, more traditional banquet at the Old Mill Restaurant. However, upon arrival ahead of the 10:30 A.M. open time, at least a thousand people lined up at every doorway spilling out into the parking lot. Immediately, we knew that wouldn’t happen for us. We spotted a nearby Hard Rock Café and decided to wait around for their 11:30 A.M. opening and be among the first seated.

Emily and I both enjoyed the bacon steak burger while Bella had an excellent fried chicken sandwich. The hot fudge brownie we all shared for dessert was a hot fudge cake of which we can usually only dream. The $75 bill was probably comparable to what we would have spent at the Old Mill for a lot more food, but we all left full and satisfied with the preferred lack of crowds and wait time as well as top-notch service from our dynamic waiter, Justin May.

Being the rock and roll aficionados we all are, we loved the plentiful array of memorabilia exhibits. A few things that come to mind are a jacket worn by Jimi Hendrix, autographed albums from Linda Ronstadt and the late Stevie Ray Vaughn and a fan magazine questionnaire completed by Sonny and Cher in the mid-1960s. There were also hand-written first-draft lyrics from legends Joe Walsh and Bruce Springsteen.

Of course, there is a dress on display worn by Dolly Parton, the country music queen who is now among the newest inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. As the Walt Disney of East Tennessee, the legendary Sevier County native is the reason why Pigeon Forge and surrounding areas are vastly becoming one of the biggest tourist destinations on the planet. While not a fan of her music personally, I love the interpretations of her songs by other artists, her acting, and especially her tremendous efforts as a humanitarian. Seeing the Hard Rock in Pigeon Forge makes me anxious for another that is opening closer to home. Unfortunately, we won’t see Hard Rock Bristol until Summer 2024.

We also made a trip to the Hollywood Wax Museum. Although fun, the $94 total for the three of us was way overpriced, given that the entire museum contents could be well-covered in less than an hour. Still, it was one of those things in which I was never going to be satisfied until I had seen it. So, all in all, we’re glad we did it.

The outside of the building is donned with a Hollywood-style Mount Rushmore featuring the faces of Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, John Wayne and Charlie Chaplin. We also had an opportunity for a paid professional photo with the giant King Kong at the entrance, at which we passed. Emily did take time to pose with a couple of her favorite actors, Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow from The Pirates of The Caribbean film series and a more-seasoned Tom Hanks than during the filming of Forrest Gump, the depicted background at which he is displayed. Emily and I took a shot together beside the likeness of one of our favorite departed singers, Whitney Houston.

Of course, the reason I came was for all of us to be photographed in the “Vitameatavegamin” scene from I Love Lucy, which featured a figure of Lucille Ball that looked more like a young actress playing Lucy Ricardo. The gift shop was also full of neat Lucy items I would have bought if I were still an avid collector. I loved the quote from Lucy’s information kiosk.

“I think knowing what you cannot do is more important than knowing what you can do,” she once said. “In fact, that’s good taste.”

Check out next week’s column to hear about our visit to the Pirates’ Voyage Dinner Show.