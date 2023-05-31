June is AudioBook Appreciation Month! The goal is to increase awareness of and encourage audiobook formats. Listening to audiobooks is a legitimate way to read a book, makes titles more accessible and is a lot of fun.

The Wythe County and Rural Retreat Public Libraries, as well as all branch libraries of the Wythe-Grayson Regional Library, have a selection of audiobooks on CDs and a selection of audiobooks on Overdrive/Libby as eAudiobooks. The Wythe County Public Library also. has a selection of Playaway Audiobooks, which are portable electronic books.

Want to read a book but are on the go? Audiobooks are perfect for that. Mary Thomas, regional library director, says “I listen to audiobooks all the time. Books on CD and eAudiobooks are perfect when I am driving or doing chores. Audiobooks just make it possible for more people to read.”

Audiobooks count towards your Summer Reading goals. Be sure to stop by any WGRL branch library to register for Summer Reading. While you are at the Wythe County library, review our schedule of events and check out the prizes for all ages. Events are posted at each library, on the Website calendar and social media. Ask for the monthly flyers at the front desk.

Today is the last day this month for the Friends of the Wythe County Library used-books sale, in the little shop behind the main library. Stock up on reading for June.

Dungeons and Dragons gaming is set for the Wythe County library Tuesday at 4 p.m.

That library hosts the Writing Writers group on Friday, at 10 a,m. This is the group for anyone interested in any kind of writing.

Also Friday, the kickoff event for the Summer Reading Program is set from 2 to 4 p.m., a T-shirt screen printing session. Bring a T-shirt (dark colors work best) to your library and we will screen print it with this year’s design!

Here are the latest additions of materials ready to check out at the Wythe County Public Library, at 300 E. Monroe St. in Wytheville:

Fiction: “The Bride Wore White” by Amanda Quick; “The Wedding Planner” by Danielle Steel; “Miles to Go: The Second Journal of The Walk” by Richard Paul Evans; “A Sin Such as This” by Ellen Hopkins; “The House on Prytania” by Karen White; “All the Days of Summer” by Nancy Thayer; “The Quantum Solution” by Eric Lustbader; “Interview with the Vampire” by Anne Rice: “The 23rd Midnight” by James Patterson (large print); “The Heart’s Choice” by Tracie Peterson; “Higher Authority” by Stephen White; “Children of the Mind” by Orson Scott Card; “White Fire” by Douglas J. Preston; “Shadow of the Giant” by Orson Scott Card; “Reliquary” by Douglas J. Preston; “The Private Life of Spies: And the Exquisite Art of Getting Even” by Alexander McCall Smith; “Still Life with Crows” by Douglas J. Preston; “Independence Square: Arkady Renko in Ukraine” by Martin Cruz Smith; “Only the Dead” by Jack Carr, Jr.

DVDs: “Girls Trip,” “Marie Antoinette,” “Nurse Jackie” (Season4 and 5), “Cry Baby,” “Knock at the Cabin,” “Yellowstone” (Season 5), “80 for Brandy,” “His Dark Materials” (Season 3); “The Hunger Games Catching Fire,” “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Grinches the Cat in the Hat,” “Tom and Jerry Spotlight Collection,” “Curious George Zoo Night and Other Animal Stories,” “Strawberry Shortcake Puttin on the Glitz,” “Strawberry Shortcake Dance Berry Dance,” “Baby Shark’s Big Show!”, “Dragon Ball Z” (Seasons 1 and 2); “Mune: The Guardian of the Moon,” “The Odd Life of Timothy Green.”

Non-Fiction: “Inmunology©U’a infantile” by Fernando Farinas; “Teach Yourself Photography: Get Started with Your Digital SLR Today”; “Honey for a Child’s Heart: The Imaginative Use of Books in Family Life” by Gladys Hunt; “Why Fish Don’t Exist: A Story of Loss, Love, and the Hidden Order of Life” by Lulu Miller; “Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make It Home” by Benjamin Hall; “A Brutal Reckoning: Andrew Jackson, the Creek Indians, and the Epic War for the American South” by Peter Cozzens.

Young Readers (of all ages): “Stand Up and Sing!: Pete Seeger, Folk Music, and the Path to Justice” by Susanna Reich Seeger; “The Great Nijinsky: God of Dance” by Lynn Curlee Nijinsky; “A Rose Named Peace: How Francis Meilland Created a Flower of Hope in a World at War” by Barbara Carroll Roberts; “The Great Stink: How Joseph Bazalgette Solved London’s Poop Pollution Problem” by Colleen Paeff; “Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed: 15 Voices from the Latinz Diaspora” by Saracieu J. Fennell; “Sir Ladybug: Sir Ladybug and the Queen Bee” by Corey R. Tabor; “Who Owns the Clouds?” by Mario Brassard; “Original Cat, Copy Cat” by Sarah Kurpiel; “Alma Speaks Up=: Alma habla” by G. M. King”; “Poppy & Sam and the Search for Sleep” by Cathon; “If Winter Comes, Tell It I’m Not Here” by Simona Ciraolo; “A Little Ferry Tale” by Chad Otis; “The Trouble with Time Travel” by Stephen Martin; “The Five Forms” by Barbara McClintock; “Stephen and the Beatle” by Jorge Lujan; “Never Touch a Monster!” by Rosie Greening; “The Boy Who Failed Dodgeball” by Jordan Sonnenblick; “Sort of Super” by Eric Gapstur; “Moonwalking” by Zetta Elliott.

Young Adult: “The Silence That Binds Us” by Joanna Ho; “Spell Starter” by Elsie Chapman