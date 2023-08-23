The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) will accept applications for the 2023 Beehive Distribution Program from Aug. 28 through Sept. 12. The program provides free equipment for assembling new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants are selected at random from qualifying applications received during the application period.

“In Virginia, honeybees are essential pollinators for the fruits and vegetables consumed by people and wildlife,” said Keith Tignor, state apiarist. “The Beehive Distribution Program helps counteract dramatic honey bee losses in the state over the past several decades by assisting individuals in establishing new hives.”

Individuals who are Virginia residents, and 18 years of age or older at the time an application is submitted, are eligible to receive beehive units. Entities such as businesses, non-profit organizations, and government agencies are not eligible to receive beehive units. Multiple individuals with the same mailing and/or physical address (household) may apply to the program; however, distribution of beehive units will be limited to no more than three beehive units per household in the same fiscal year, July 1 to June 30.

Recipients of beehive units must assemble the equipment and occupy it with a colony of honey bees within one year of receiving the equipment. VDACS does not provide honey bees or equipment for managing the hives, such as personal safety equipment or honey processing equipment.

To learn more about the Beehive Distribution Program or to submit an application beginning Aug. 28, visit the Beehive Distribution Program website.

For more information, contact the VDACS Office of Plant Industry Services at 804-786-3515 or vabees@vdacs.virginia.gov.