Pastor Ted Anders’ message to us at Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church on Sunday, Feb. 19, was from Acts 4:31-37. The followers of Jesus had met to pray for boldness to proclaim God’s message. When they finished praying, the meeting place shook. They were all in one mind and Spirit. God poured rich blessings on them as they gave witness to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus. No one was in need of anything. Some sold their fields and gave the money to be given to anyone in need. Barnabas also sold a field and donated the money to the apostle. My what a revival! Our country sure needs a spiritual revival. How wonderful it would be to see our places of worship filled to capacity every Lord’s day.