Pastor Ted Anders’ message to us at Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church on Sunday, Feb. 19, was from Acts 4:31-37. The followers of Jesus had met to pray for boldness to proclaim God’s message. When they finished praying, the meeting place shook. They were all in one mind and Spirit. God poured rich blessings on them as they gave witness to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus. No one was in need of anything. Some sold their fields and gave the money to be given to anyone in need. Barnabas also sold a field and donated the money to the apostle. My what a revival! Our country sure needs a spiritual revival. How wonderful it would be to see our places of worship filled to capacity every Lord’s day.
Grace Circuit Bible study is every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Mitchell Church. Everyone is welcome.
Happy birthday to Gus Santanello on Feb. 29.
Our prayer concerns are Phil and Mildred Green, Russell Rogers, Cason Gravley, Sherry Tate, Deedy Hurst, Carson Frye, Phyllis Suthers, David Safewright, David Hedrick, Debbie H. Burress, Burley and Virginia Thomas; Amy, C.W., Robert and Pam Burnett; Nancy Hall; Dollie Monroe; Grace Davis; Colleen Dunford; Shirley Ashley; Linda Porter, Jody Cantrell; Judy Rorrer; Mary Johnson; Edna Frye; Adrain Kearns; James and Beth Hurst; Jean Hurst; Janie Bralley; Wanda Umberger; Tyler Arney; Dewey Clemons Jr.; Rachel Selfe; Richard and Karen Mize; Jeanie Burcham; John Goins; Kathy Arnold; Michelle Fisher; Phyllis Viars; A.R. Frye; Joyce Layne, Alfred and Diane Stephens, Ted Anders; Laura Brewer; Larry Watson; Larry Martin; Marveen Brooks; Randy Umberger; Dick Boyd; Jeff Dean; Richard Goins; Richard Lambert; Jean Hurst; Andy Burcham; Donnie Hedrick; our country and its leaders; our military personnel and their families; first responders; health care workers; teachers; pastors; social workers; Ukraine crisis; all disaster victims and world peace.
Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 28, Soup and the Word Lenten services will be held each Tuesday at noon. The first one is at St. Paul UMC, then Wytheville Baptist, then at the Presbyterian Church. Then the rotation will be repeated. This will bring us up to Easter Sunday, April 9. These are very inspiring services and everyone is invited to come.
Mt. Mitchell Choir is planning an Easter cantata for Easter Sunday during the worship service.
Have a great week and count your blessings.