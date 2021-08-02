 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $209,900

Location, location, location...Great 4 BR, 2 BA Tudor featuring beautiful woodwork and unique location. This spacious homes features large rooms, great sunroom with French doors, living room with fireplace and dining room with built in china storage. Spacious kitchen has large island with bar seating, dry sink, lots of cabinets and gas cook top. Beautiful woodwork and charm exude the craftsmanship of yesteryear. Laundry area off kitchen. All appliances convey as is. New exterior doors & heat pump. Gas boiler is still in place. Condition is unknown. Half bath (handicap) in basement along with storage and office space. Large lot (.9 ac) with circular driveway and fresh landscaping. 3 car detached garage and great deck on back. Full basement for additional storage. This property was previously used as a residence and office with Commercial town zoning in place. Check with Town Zoning Office for more info. Located on your way to Hungry Mother State Park and the Wellness Center.

