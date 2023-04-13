Convicted for the third time of not following the rules of his probation, a local sex offender got more jail time on Wednesday morning.

Shaquille Byron Calfee, 29, of Pulaski was sentenced to serve one year and six months after pleading guilty to violating his probation on a 2016 conviction for carnal knowledge of a minor stemming from an unforced sex act with a 13-year-old.

According to a probation officer’s report, Calfee “displayed poor effort and adjustment toward his probation obligations” when he first started in 2017.

The officer said Calfee had “sexting” conversations with minors, had unapproved contact with other minors in his family and broke curfew.

As a result, Calfee was convicted of his first probation violation in 2018 and placed on indefinite supervision.

Convicted again in 2020, he was sentenced to serve a year in jail and returned to probation after his release.

The probation officer said Calfee “had an overall fair adjustment” to probation in 2021 but started to have unexcused absences in his sex offender treatment sessions.

“Verbal warnings were issued on June 26, 2021, for missing sex offender group treatment for the second time as well as spending the night somewhere else other than his reported address,” the officer wrote. “Another verbal warning was issued on July 20, 2021, for his overall lack of making his supervision conditions and regulations a priority.”

Held without bond since his arrest last September, Calfee will be given credit for time served on the latest violation. He’ll also be taken off probation after his release.

Wytheville woman convicted of drug distribution

Amanda Lee Thomas, 41, of Wytheville pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a March 14, 2022, drug distribution charge.

According to a prosecutor, Thomas sold three grams of methamphetamine to a police informant for $80.

As part of a plea agreement, Thomas was given a 10-year suspended sentence and placed on supervised probation for three years, during which time she’ll waive her Fourth Amendment protections. She was also ordered to pay $80 in restitution to police.

Before being sentenced, Thomas apologized for her crime.

“I’m sorry for what I’ve done and I take full responsibility for my actions,” she said.

Man pleads guilty to truck theft

A Rural Retreat man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to breaking into a local towing company and stealing a truck.

Seth Andrew White, 33, was convicted of breaking and entering, misdemeanor destruction of property and grand larceny in the April 24, 2021, crime.

According to a prosecutor, White broke into R&C Towing on Lithia Road and took a truck into the company’s outside lot.

The prosecutor said White was sitting in the truck when police arrived. He told officers he wasn’t trying to steal the truck but didn’t know what he was doing with it.

After his arrest, White was evaluated to see if he was competent to stand trial, which he was.

As part of a plea agreement, White was sentenced to serve one year and eight months in jail. He’ll be on supervised probation for three years, during which time he’ll waive his Fourth Amendment rights.

He was also ordered to pay $500.92 in restitution. In addition, his driver’s license was suspended for 60 days. White will be given credit for time served while awaiting trial.