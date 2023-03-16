Grace Circuit churches were canceled on Sunday, March 12, due to the icy weather. Our Sunday school lesson was from Matthew 21 reflecting on the source of true authority. Jesus had come to the temple to celebrate Passover and was teaching to the people who were following him. The chief priests and elders questioned him about who gave him the authority to teach in such a way. Instead of answering them as they demanded, Jesus asked who gave John the Baptist his authority. They couldn’t answer without hurting themselves. Of course we know that Jesus was sent by God his father, the true source of his authority. Let us study the Scriptures in God’s holy word in the Bible so we can be absolutely sure of our authority to teach each other how to please our Lord.
The Lenten service, “Soup and the Word,” for Tuesday, March 21, will be at noon at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Everyone is welcome.
Bible study is held each Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of Mt. Mitchell Methodist Church. Everyone is welcome.
Our loving sympathy to the family of Judy Rorrer who went to be with her Lord. May the Lord bless and comfort you. We also send our condolences to the family of Richard Eversole. May the Lord bless and comfort you.
Happy birthday to Braden Henderson and Gladys Sayers on March 20, Cory Stuart on March 21, Linda Hedrick on March 23, Patty Cline on March 23 and Michael Pugh on March 23.
Our prayer concerns are Phil and Mildred Green, Russell Rogers, Cason Gravley, Sherry Tate, Deedy Hurst, Carson Frye, Phyllis Suthers, David Safewright, David Hedrick, Debbie H. Burress, Burley and Virginia Thomas; Amy, C.W., Robert and Pam Burnett; Nancy Hall; Dollie Monroe; Grace Davis; Colleen Dunford; Shirley Ashley; Linda Porter, Jody Cantrell; Judy Rorrer; Mary Johnson; Edna Frye; Adrain Kearns; James and Beth Hurst; Jean Hurst; Janie Bralley; Wanda Umberger; Tyler Arney; Dewey Clemons Jr.; Rachel Selfe; Richard and Karen Mize; Jeanie Burcham; John Goins; Kathy Arnold; Michelle Fisher; Phyllis Viars; A.R. Frye; Joyce Layne, Alfred and Diane Stephens, Ted Anders; Laura Brewer; Larry Watson; Larry Martin; Marveen Brooks; Randy Umberger; Dick Boyd; Jeff Dean; Richard Goins; Richard Lambert; Jean Hurst; Andy Burcham; Donnie Hedrick; our country and its leaders; our military personnel and their families; first responders; health care workers; teachers; pastors; social workers; Ukraine crisis; all disaster victims and world peace.
Have a great week and count your blessings.