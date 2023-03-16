Grace Circuit churches were canceled on Sunday, March 12, due to the icy weather. Our Sunday school lesson was from Matthew 21 reflecting on the source of true authority. Jesus had come to the temple to celebrate Passover and was teaching to the people who were following him. The chief priests and elders questioned him about who gave him the authority to teach in such a way. Instead of answering them as they demanded, Jesus asked who gave John the Baptist his authority. They couldn’t answer without hurting themselves. Of course we know that Jesus was sent by God his father, the true source of his authority. Let us study the Scriptures in God’s holy word in the Bible so we can be absolutely sure of our authority to teach each other how to please our Lord.