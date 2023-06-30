Six riders representing the Billingsway Arena rodeo team from Wythe County competed in the High Country Rodeo June 25 at the Alleghany County Fairgrounds in Sparta and all performed well.

Cole Moser of Hillsville won first place in Pee Wee barrels and Pee Wee poles.

Jeb Cregger of Wytheville placed second in barrels.

Brylee Phipps of Rural Retreat took third place in mutton busting with a fine 84-point ride.

Gatlin Cregger and Maverick Patton also had strong runs in their events.

Kylie Billings of Crockett swept first and second place in junior poles and first and second place in junior barrels.

One day earlier, Kylie competed in an IBRA event in Beaver, West Virginia and had one of the most successful outings of her young career. Riding her horses Montana and Arizona in several events, she placed first in 2D open poles, first in 2D open barrels, first in 2D youth poles, second in 2D youth poles, second in 1D youth barrels, and third in 2D youth barrels.

“The kids all did awesome and they all are winners,” according to their coach and Billingsway Arena owner Tommy Billings.

All six riders are expected to compete at the next monthly rodeo series, July 14 at 7 p.m. and July 15 at 6. Before then, however, a Fun Show is planned at the arena Saturday (July 8) at 1.

Billingsway Arena is located at 670 Cinnamon Run (SR 652), approximately seven miles north of Speedwell off VA21.

Upcoming Events

July 7-8 – Galax Pro Rodeo, Felts Park.

July 8 – Fun Show at Billingsway Arena, Crockett, 1 p.m.

July 8 – Barrels event, JM Stables, Wytheville.

July 14 – Precious Valley Farms Series, Elliston.

July 14-15 – Billingsway Arena Monthly Rodeo Series, Crockett.

July 15 – Obstacle driving lessons, Copper Hill Farm, Wytheville.

July 15 – Back Country Horsemen event, Cripple Creek.

July 22 – Play Days at Copper Crest Farm, Wytheville.