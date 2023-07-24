The Summer Reading Program for libraries in the Wythe-Grayson regional system has now ended, but libraries in Wythe County continue to offer new educational, recreational or just plain fun programs in the week ahead. They include an outdoor music performance at Rural Retreat.

The Wythe County Public Library offers Dungeons and Dragons gaming every Tuesday, starting at 4 p.m. This creative adventure role-playing game continues to attract new people each week.

And Friday will be an exceptionally busy day at the Wythe County Public Library, when the library plays host to two community groups: the Writing Writers at 10 a.m., and the Twisted Stitchers at 2 p.m.

The writing group is open to anyone with an interest in any kind of writing. There is lots of socializing, but also some fun with writing prompts (the one this week is “The best gift you have ever received”) and often tips and exchanges of information. The stitching group also combines socializing with knitting which is a fun and relaxing way to get together.

The Rural Retreat Public Library also gets in on the Friday action, hosting music with Holly Montgomery at 5 p.m., at the gazebo outside the library. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and, for more information, more information call 276-686-8337.

Here are the latest offerings added to the shelves of the Wythe County Public Library:

Young Readers (of all ages):.”The Giving Tree” by Shel Silverstein; “The Traffic Light” by Nancy Parent; “All Together Now” by Anita Jeram; “Drums” by Cynthia Amoroso; “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Ugly Truth” by Jeff Kinney.

Young Adult: “The Fall of Crazy House” by James Patterson.

Fiction: “Armored” by Mark Greaney; “Speak of the Devil” by Rose Wilding.

Non-Fiction: “Automate Your Busywork: Do Less, Achieve More, and Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff” by Aytekin Tank; “Wiffle Folk & Slabtown Sages” by Allen Pelitier; “Cats: How to Draw Them” by Melvyn Petterson; “Creative Sketching Workshop: 21 Sketch Crawl Ideas and Exercises” by Pete Scull, plus: “DC Comics A Visual History: The Modern Age,” “DC Comics A Visual History: The Bronze Age,” “DC Comics A Visual History: The Silver Age,” and “DC Comics A Visual History: The Golden Age,” all by Alan Cowsill.