Rural Retreat’s Brelyn Moore was named the Hogoheegee District girls basketball player of the year.

Rural Retreat’s Pete Fiscus was named the coach of the year.

Moore was accompanied by Talyn Moore and Annabelle Fiscus on the all-district first team.

The all-district second team included Rural Retreat’s Olivia Crigger and Caroline Cox.

On the boys’ side, the All-Hogo selections include Gatlin Hight or Rural Retreat and Chilhowie’s Aiden Bartuski, Isaac Booth and Zac Hall.

Caleb Roberts of Rural Retreat was a second team selection.