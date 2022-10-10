Sixth-graders are Club of the Week

Mrs. Debbie Blessing’s sixth grade has been chosen as the final club recognized for the 21-22 school year. Officers were Colton Deatley-Cornett, president; Chloe Sandlin, vice president; Autumn Nelson, secretary; Mason Kopp, treasurer; Makenzie Hottinger, reporter; Ryker DeHart and Aleena Pawlikowski, pledge leaders.
Character Counts awardees were Lilly Adkins, caring; Kathryn Blankenship, respect; Colton Deatley-Cornett, responsibility; Makenzie Hottinger, citizenship; Chloe Sandlin, fairness; and Olivia Leewright, trustworthiness.
Students who donated pop tabs to the Ronald McDonald service project were Kathryn Blankenship, Dalton Coleman, Rachel Cresong, Ryker DeHart, Braiden Grose, Ethan Grose, Makenzie Hottinger, Mason Kopp, and Chloe Sandlin. Mrs. Blessing’s club collected the most tabs and received an ice cream party for winning.
Outstanding 4-H’ers chosen were Mason Kopp and Chloe Sandlin. Gracie Willis won first place in the Dairy Poster Contest for the Intermediate Division.
Members who attended 4-H Summer Camp were Lilly Adkins, Mason Kopp, Autumn Nelson, and Gracie Willis.
Sixth grade members participated in Reality Store held at Bland County High School.
Elizabeth Johnson, Bland County Extension agent