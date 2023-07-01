Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail: The Crooked Road will host a new songwriting competition in anticipation of The Crooked Road’s 20th anniversary in 2024.

The panel of judges will be comprised of The Crooked Road’s 2022-2023 Artist-in-Residence Johnny Williams; Chris Austin Songwriting Contest winner and three-time SPBGMA Female Vocalist of the Year, Jeanette Williams; eight-time IBMA award winner, Becky Buller; WBCM Radio Director and IBMA Industry Involvement Award-winner Kris Truelsen; and Woody Guthrie International Songwriting Competition winner, Mary Munsey.

Song submissions can celebrate The Crooked Road but should definitely honor Southwest Virginia’s heritage music traditions, including, but not limited to, bluegrass, old time, stringband, mountain, gospel, blues, country and folk.

Submissions are open and will close on Sept. 1. A preliminary judging round will occur by all five judges and then finalists will be announced on Sept. 29. This competition is open to all amateur and professional songwriters. Submission information, as well as guidelines, can be found at thecrookedroadsongwritingcontest.com. The entry fee is $20 and multiple entries are allowed.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, at The Crooked Road’s Third Thursday Cultural Series event, a live-judging concert will be held for the top five finalists at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace in Abingdon. Three judges will be conducting the live judging during this event.

The first-place winner will receive $500 and the opportunity to record and video the song and the top four finalists will receive $100 each. The winner and finalists will be listed on The Crooked Road’s websites and social media as well.