Phantom still bringing fans to their feet 32 years after 90s reunion

They’ve been at it so long they now perform covers of covers of songs they covered 30, 40 or even 50 years ago.

Thirty-two years after they reunited in 1990, Phantom continues to bring high-energy cover music that beckons fans to their feet—though singer Mike Rush might quip that some of those fans may need the assistance of a cane these days.

“You would think that by the time guys hit their 60s, they would be ready to give it up,” Rush said, joking that he’d just completed his 13th Annual “I Quit” Tour last year.

Rocking out with music from the 60s onward, Phantom has long been a favorite among festival and concert goers in the area. Those gigs have also been among the band’s favorites to perform.

“We like them all,” said drummer Todd Reynolds. “It’s usually a community gathering, people having a good time, lots of food and festivities and families—just an air of excitement. Just to be in the area with a bunch of people either celebrating something like the 4th of July or whatever festival it represents…it’s always a good time.”

Reynolds, who in his 50s is among the band’s most junior members, started out as the sound technician and then took up former drummer Don Fields’ sticks when he retired a few years ago.

Inspired by the British Invasion of the 1960s, namely The Beatles, Phantom sprang into existence in 1964. Just teenagers at the time, the group took on their first gig at the Martha Washington Inn in Abingdon with a 14-song set list that had to be repeated to fill the time slot.

Rush joined guitarists Herb Proffitt, Jimmy Atwood and other founding members about a year and a half later. The singer recalled filling Atwood’s family Station Wagon with four teenaged boys, drums, amplifiers and other equipment, heading out to shows.

They eventually graduated to a few trailers.

With the Beatles craze sweeping the nation, everyone was trying to replicate that sound.

“At that time, there were kids all over trying to pick out a few tunes on the guitar,” Rush recalled. “It was a time when garage bands prospered and the trick was to master, like The Beatles had 77 chords in each song it seemed like, and they were all mysterious. We did all kinds of contortions.”

“Herb was the only person in Southwest Virginia that could figure out Beatle chords,” he said. “He could play anything that Eric Clapton could play and he could also play anything Chet Atkins could play, so that made him the most talented guitar player in the area.”

In 1967, the band competed in a Battle of the Bands competition at Abingdon High School, where they were selected as the runner-up. The following year, they won the competition. They also cut a record of original music in the early years, though they preferred their cover music.

Phantom’s members drifted apart in the mid-70s, with some of the members going on to play with other bands for about 15 years. Then, in 1990, they got the band back together at the request the Damascus mayor to perform during Trail Days. The move was fitting, with the theme that year of reunions.

“We thought it was a great idea, so we called the other guys,” Proffitt said.

“It was funny because we had to cobble equipment and all this to be able to do that show,” Rush added.

While all the guys were still friends, they hadn’t played together in years. Preparations for that show began five months in advance.

“It was daunting to come up with songs that we thought people would like that weren’t old and all this,” Rush said.

Then show time came.

Phantom took the stage at the Damascus Town Park that day and then again at the middle school that evening.

“And, of course, playing that afternoon, we all regressed,” Proffitt said. “We were 17 years old again.”

What was supposed to be a one-gig deal turned into 32 years of performance by what would become one of the region’s most favorite bands. In the 90s and into the 2000s, Phantom traveled the region, and to Richmond and beyond, playing 50 to 70 shows a year and taking home several consensus awards for best band from local newspapers.

These days, Phantom has dialed things back a bit, putting on only 15 to 20 shows a year. While the band’s retained three of its original members in Rush, Proffitt and Atwood, Phantom’s also recruited second-generation musicians, enlisting Proffitt’s nephew, Travis Proffit, on guitar and former bassist Tommy McConnell Sr.’s son, Tommy McConnell Jr., on bass.

Though they sometimes play private events, Reynolds said Phantom mostly sticks to outdoor events these days, regularly performing at events like the Virginia Highland’s Festival in Abingdon, the Chilli Cook-off and Street Dance in Marion and the Fourth of July celebration in Damascus. Earlier this fall, Phantom provided the entertainment for a gathering of regional Republican delegates in Wytheville. They also frequent stages in Bristol, Damascus and Chilhowie, among many others.

“Phantom is a[n] integral part of Marion’s celebrations, playing our July festival for two decades,” said Marion’s director of community and economic development, Ken Heath. “They bring a great crowd, and are the official kickoff of summer for us.”

While Phantom’s been known to play a slow song or two, band members say they like to keep it upbeat with most fans preferring to dance and sing along to music like the Beatles, Bee Gees, Roy Orbison, Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, and others.

“I really just like music with a lot of energy that involves the crowd getting involved,” Reynolds said. “It makes it really good. And, we have more fun with that when people are energized. We feed off of their energy, they feed off of ours; it’s just a kind of mutual place you try to reach with your crowd.”

In the late 90s, Phantom recorded another album of original music, this time on CD, but, you won’t hear any of that at their shows.

“The music that’s made the Billboard Top 100 is better than what we came up with,” Rush joked.

With some of the band’s members now in their 70s, that energy hasn’t faded, though Proffitt was quick to joke that “we do like the high school football teams; we have the rescue squad set up out back in case one of us falls off stage.”

“I’ve hypothesized that that’s our draw now,” Rush added. “That somebody thinking ‘one of them’s going to drop dead, they’ve played so long. I’d kind alike to see that.’ So, we still have shows that are well attended.”

Reynolds credits members’ love of music, love for their fans and love for one another fort its longevity.

“I think everyone would agree that we all get along really well,” he said. “We like each other, but we like the music a lot and we all have fun together and have fun with our fans.”

“We did it for the love of music and we still do it for the love of music,” Proffitt said.

Their good-natured personalities and sense of humor probably doesn’t hurt either. Rush recalled doing an interview with a local paper back in the 90s.

“We were long-lived at that time and fast forward 32 years later and here we are still doing it,” he said.

“One of our concerns is that we have played for so long that we are running out of fans,” Proffitt said.

“When you go to the stage door, all the girls that are clamoring to see us are on walkers,” Rush added.

That love of music will likely keep Phantom on the stage, even if it is through several more “I Quit” tours.

“To me, the vision that Herb and Jimmy had in 1964 to cover the popular music of the day has lasted this long into a couple of generations later,” Rush said. “You don’t go anywhere where somebody doesn’t say ‘my grandmother loves you guys,’ or ‘my mom thinks ya’ll are great.’”

While the colder months are Phantom’s off-season, fans can find upcoming show dates on its Facebook page.