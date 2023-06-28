East Tennessee State University has announced the names of students who attained a grade point average qualifying them for inclusion in the dean’s list for spring 2023.

To receive this honor, undergraduate students must pass a minimum of 12 credits (excluding audits, incompletes, repeats and pass/fail) with no grade below B- in any course taken, and a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Students from the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours and earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 or above with no grade below a B-.

Local students who earned the honor include:

Chilhowie

Joshua L. Belfield, Zachary L. Cale, Geoffrey M. Cook, Taylor N. Mixon, Molly G. Rhudy, Graci L. Summey, and Malachi D. Thomas;

Glade Spring

Zoe F. Chapman and Kiley N. Lingerfelt;

Marion

Brianna M. Hagy and Martina J. Wymer;

Saltville

Madison N. Clark, Molly Holmes, and Kurtis A. Woodward;

Sugar Grove

Philip M. Gaver.