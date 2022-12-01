Rural Retreat shuts down Bland

Brelyn Moore stole the show for Rural Retreat last Tuesday night as the Indians opened their season by caging visiting Bland County 54-39 in girls’ hoops action. Moore dropped in 18 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, and blocked five shots as the Indians scored their ninth straight win over Bland County.

Olivia Crigger added eight points to the win for the Indians while Bland County’s McKenzie Tindall matched Moore for top honors in the game with 18 markers. She also had five assists with Danielle Sanders snaring five rebounds and Chessie Tindall collecting three steals.

Ball protection haunted the Bears throughout the game as Bland County turned the ball over 30 times. The Indians jumped to a 17-8 first period lead and drew away from a 34-25 halftime edge by outshooting their guests 11-6, opening up a 45-31 advantage.

Kirby Mustard’s JV was a bit more successful in its season opener with a 40-16 triumph. Tinley Worley bucketed 12 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter as Bland County soared to a 21-4 lead and was never challenged.

Addison Myers added seven points to the win for the Bears. The Indians got eight points from Lexi Buckingham.