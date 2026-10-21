Virginia tax credit turns farm donations into hunger relief Oct 21, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Virginia farmers can help stock food banks with fresh, locally produced food—and receive a state income tax credit for doing it—through the commonwealth’s Food Donation Tax Credit program.kAm%96 AC@8C2> @776CD BF2=:7J:?8 72C>6CD 2 4C65:E 6BF2= E@ d_T @7 E96 72:C >2C<6E G2=F6 @7 7@@5 4C@AD @C H9@=6D@>6 7@@5 E96J 8C@H @C AC@5F46 2?5 5@?2E6 E@ 2 ?@?AC@7:E 7@@5 32?< :? ':C8:?:2] %96 4C65:E :D =:>:E65 E@ S`_[___ A6C E2IA2J6C 6249 J62C[ 2?5 F?FD65 4C65:E >2J 36 42CC:65 7@CH2C5 7@C FA E@ 7:G6 J62CD]k^AmkAmu@C 7@@5 32?<D[ E9@D6 5@?2E:@?D 42? 3C:?8 2 H6=4@>6 G2C:6EJ @7 ?FEC:E:@FD[ ':C8:?:2\8C@H? 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Related to this story Most Popular Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif… Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week. Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their … Frank Beamer celebrated on eve of 80th birthday The Virginia Tech legend, who turns 80 on Sunday, was saluted by the Lane Stadium crowd.