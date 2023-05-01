Dylan Brown of Richlands was one of several student-athletes up for the Bristol Herald Courier’s Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award for Excellence.

The newspaper has, since 1982, recognized an area high school student-athlete who exhibits exemplary athletic skills, but who also excels in the classroom and who gives of his or her time performing community service.

The award was named in honor of Thompson who spent nearly 50 years at the Bristol Herald Courier beginning as a news reporter before becoming a sports writer. He was later named sports editor and eventually executive sports editor.

Thompson wrote of the on-the-field accomplishments of athletes over the years, but he was just as interested in their success off the field.

Thompson was called “Pappy” as he was blessed with eight children.

Thompson, who began his career in 1937, retired in 1979 and was then named sports editor emeritus.

Thompson died April 27, 1988.

High schools in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were invited to nominate one senior for the award.

From this list five finalists will be selected and profiled beginning Monday, May 15. And, from those five, one will be selected as the 2023 winner.

The winner will be profiled on Sunday, May 21.

Winners have come from 26 different schools, eight of which are no longer in existence. Abingdon has the most representatives with five, followed by Patrick Henry and Grundy with three apiece. Eastside, Holston, Marion, Richlands have had two each, as did Clintwood, J.J. Kelly and Powell Valley.

Brown carried a heavy load as a four-sport standout for the Blue Tornado.

He established a single-game school rushing record of 345 yards in football as a senior, while serving as the team captain in baseball and helping to organize the first indoor track team in school history.

The success carried over to the classroom, where Brown ranks in the top 10 of his class with a 4.1 grade point average.

Brown maintains a busy schedule away from school. In addition to owning his own lawn care business, Brown provides upkeep at a local cemetery, volunteers with a food pantry and helps with the Richlands town parade.

Brown has been accepted to a variety of colleges.