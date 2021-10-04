 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $399,000

Looking to make an investment in a great location? Look no further - Located on Main Street in West Wytheville across from the new Food City sits this 1 acre lot with a residence built in the early 1900s. This property sits on a prominent corner offering entrances from West Main Street and West Spring Street. This location holds endless options from apartments to businesses, an office building, or even a bed & breakfast. The home is filled with beautiful character & large rooms. With some TLC it could be your dream home with the convenience of town. Make your vision a reality.

