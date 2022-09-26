Fort Chiswell snaps losing streak

Fort Chiswell snapped a 16-game losing streak with a 36-20 Mountain Empire District upset of the Giles Spartans.

Fort Chiswell (1-4) won for the first time since a victory over George Wythe on March 29, 2021. Current Holston boss Chris Akers was the coach of the Pioneers at that time.

Robert “Spider” Thompson is at the helm of Fort these days and his team led the Spartans (2-3) by a 21-7 margin at halftime.

Larson Edmonds threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Fort Chiswell to victory on Saturday in Max Meadows.

Michael Melton rushed for 170 yards and one TD on 14 carries for Fort Chiswell.

Khalik Saunders ran for 127 yards and one TD on 32 carries for Giles. Jaylan Baylor rushed for 76 yards and one TD on 15 carries.