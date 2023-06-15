After several weeks of bad weather, Saturday provided perfect racing conditions for the packed crowd at Wythe Raceway to see the Mid-East Modifieds and 602 Late Models.

With $1,000 up for grabs in both classes, drivers came out of the woodwork as 22 Modified races came together for the Wythe Eye – Sheetz Mid-East Modifieds.

All month long, kids can sign up to win one of two bikes. Fans can also sign up to win the Achenbach Ford F-150 Raptor toy truck. Go to Facebook for more details. Prizes will be given away on July 1, when the raceway will put on its annual fireworks display.

In the Aschenbach Super Street race, Bluefield, West Virginia, driver Jerry Dillow captured the flag by three tenths of a second, followed by Keith Griffitts and Eddie Bentley, both from Sugar Grove.

Gavin Arnold of Wytheville won the KCAR event, besting Holden Crigger of Dublin and Ayden Richards of Marion.

In the Wythe Eye Sheetz Mid-East Modifieds, Rural Retreat’s Kenny Peeples came away with the victory, holding off Greg Brown of Concord, North Carolina. In third was Chilhowie’s Morgan Widener.

Justin Tate of Rural Retreat raced to the front in the UCAR event, coming in ahead of Kayla Surber of Sugar Grove and Daniel Hanshew of Wytheville.

In the Randy’s Tire Shop Pro Mini, Saltville’s Derek Farris took the checkered flag, beating Kevin Atwell and Billy Cline, both of Rural Retreat.

Danbury, North Carolina, driver Jamison McBride raced to first in the 602 Crate Late Models. Behind him was Preston Blalock of Clemmons, North Carolina, and Rob Farve of Willis.

Racing returns tonight with Steel Block Bandits Late Models with $5,000 on the line.