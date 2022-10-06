 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Town council candidates to attend forum

The League of Women Voters of Washington County, Virginia is sponsoring a forum for Abingdon town council candidates. The moderator is Dr. Rene Rodgers.

The forum will be held at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m.

Before the forum, audience members may submit written questions in person. Questions will be selected that reflect a variety of topics and issues.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization. The goal is to help candidates share their views so that voters can make informed decisions.

The Abingdon town council candidates who will participate in the Oct. 18 forum are Wayne Austin, Donna Quetsch, Eddie Copenhaver, Derek Webb and Dwyane Anderson (who is running in a special election).

The League also provides the website VOTE411.org which provides profiles of the town council candidates of Glade Springand Damascus as well as Abingdon, and the Ninth District Congressional candidates as well as candidates’ answers to questions asked by the League.

