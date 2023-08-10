On a day when weather wreaked havoc at Holston Hills Golf Course, David Goode was still too good to be beat.

The George Wythe High School sophomore earned medalist honors with a 73 to highlight Monday’s Bank of Marion Invitational.

A threat of severe weather caused some teams to withdraw in the middle of the round and head back home, but Goode got the job done.

He beat Grayson Sheets of Marion by two strokes to prevail.

That occurred five days after Goode finished tied for 11th at the VSGA Junior Stroke Play Championship in Charlottesville.

Lee High blitzed the field to take the team title in the Division I category, beating runner-up Graham by 28 strokes.

Jacob Leonard (77), Brycen Coomer (78), Cameron Mosely (80) and Walker Baker (82) led the balanced attack for head coach Barry Audia’s team.

Patrick Henry won the Division II title – comprised of VHSL Class 1 schools – by 10 strokes over George Wythe. Carter Lester led the Rebels with an 84.

Bank of Marion Invitational

Division I

Team Scores

Lee High 317, Graham 345, Marion 348, John Battle 352, Virginia High 363, Gate City 365, Richlands 374, Lebanon 391

Individual Results

Lee High – Jacob Leonard 77, Brycen Coomer 78, Cameron Mosely 80, Walker Baker 82

Graham – Bailey Goodson 79, Keith Sarver 85, Dawson Goins 90, Alana Hamaty 91

Marion – Grayson Sheets 75, Reid Osborne 85, Parker Wolfe 93, Camden Wilcox 95

John Battle – Caden Sturgill 85, Will Crump 87, Gavin Ratliff 89, Trevor Swick 91

Virginia High – Landon Lee 80, Nate Harper 84, Meredith Hawthorne 99, Brady Rader 100

Gate City – Carter Wolfe 79, Cam Henderson 92, Ethan Dingus 95, Sam Page 100

Richlands – Cooper Hurst 78, Levi White 88, Greta Cline 105, Garrett Clevinger 111

Lebanon – Hunter Musick 83, Carter Hess 92, Noah Delp 102, Conner Hovis 114

Division II

Team Scores

Patrick Henry 356, George Wythe 366, Chilhowie 371, Rye Cove 401, Rural Retreat 413, Fort Chiswell 424

Individual Results

Patrick Henry – Carter Lester 84, Savannah Riley 86, Keagan Hutton 88, Braeden Nichols 98

George Wythe – David Goode 73, Reece Vaught 85, Cannon Woods 100, Adam Dawson 108

Chilhowie – Will Goodwin 86, Will Barnes 91, Ethan Doss 91, Brody Davidson 102

Rye Cove – Jon Kern 81, Dawson Kern 93, Johnaa Turner 102, William Huff 125

Rural Retreat – Isaac Miller 94, Olivia Crigger 103, Olivia Bailey 106, Aiden Buckingham 110, Caley Dawson 110

Fort Chiswell – Elizabeth Caldwell 96, Jackson Waller 106, Ryland Stitt 111, Kasey Wyatt 111

Medalist: David Goode, George Wythe

Woodford Classic At Wytheville Golf Club (Par-70)

Team Scores

Floyd County 302, Galax 310, Abingdon 313, Lee High 317, Marion 333, Patrick Henry 348, Gate City 366, George Wythe 366, Chilhowie 377, John Battle 383, Rye Cove 397, Rural Retreat 409, Castlewood (incomplete)

Individual Results

Floyd County – Isaiah Cantrell 72, Jonathan Whitlow 74, Peyton Mason 77, Micah Underwood 79

Galax – Carson Iroler 72, Adam Dillon 75, Talan Gentry 76, Jed McGrady 87

Abingdon – Mason Funk 72, Jackson Cook 74, Davis Cook 83, Colin McClintic 84

Lee High – Brycen Coomer 75, Walker Baker 77, Braylin Pendergraft 80, Conner Johnson 85

Marion – Grayson Sheets 75, Jack Ford 85, Brady White 86, Camden Wilcox 87

Patrick Henry – Carter Lester 80, Savannah Riley 81, Keagan Hutton 92, Braeden Nichols 95

Gate City – Carter Wolfe 74, Cam Henderson 96, Ethan Dingus 96, Sam Page 100

George Wythe – David Goode 68, Reece Vaught 93, Peyton Rigney 102, Adam Dawson 103

Chilhowie – Will Barnes 84, Will Goodwin 93, Brody Davidson 100, Ethan Doss 100

John Battle – Gavin Ratliff 90, Caden Sturgill 96, Trevor Swick 98, Taylor Sisk 99

Rye Cove – Jon Kern 78, Dawson Kern 93, Gabe Ramsey 114, Noah Ramsey 112

Rural Retreat – Isaac Miller 93, Olivia Bailey 101, Olivia Crigger 107, Tripp Umberger 108

Castlewood – Bailee Varney 88, Steven Somervell 98, Tru Ruff 118