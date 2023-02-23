Since the school opened in the fall of 2015, Ridgeview had not hosted a playoff game in boys basketball.

That changed on Wednesday night and will be memorable for the Wolfpack. Ridgeview advanced to the Region 2D semifinals after handing Marion a 75-61 setback.

“It’s the first region game we’ve hosted up here in our history, it feels great,” said senior Cannon Hill. “I thought we came out and played really well. It got a little sloppy at the end, but we got the job done. It’s always great to get a win, especially at home, so we’re excited.”

Ridgeview was efficient, scoring from all over the court in the first half. They had built a 17-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. After nailing one 3 in the first, senior Chantz Robinette exploded in the second quarter.

Robinette led the Wolfpack, making four more treys as they were 12-of-15 from the floor, making 80 percent of their shots. Robinette had 19 points in the first half, and Ridgeview was up 46-19 at intermission.

The Wolfpack needed those points in the first half because the Scarlet Hurricanes would not go away in the second half. Marion (12-13) was scrappy, getting many second-chance points as they hit the offensive glass.

“Ridgeview had a great first half, and we came out sluggish,” Marion coach Adam Burchett said. “It’s hard to recover in the second half when you go in 27 points down at the half.

“I was proud of how my guys fought, especially in the second half. Ridgeview is a good team, they have some players and are well-coached. I wish them the best of luck, they were the better team tonight.”

Parker Wolfe and Logan Langston tried to bring the Hurricanes back, but the lead was too large. They outscored Ridgeview 19-12 in the third quarter.

When Langston converted a three-point play, Marion had pulled within 69-59 with over two minutes to play. Hill and the Wolfpack withstood the challenge to take the win.

“That’s what I told my guys,” Wolfpack coach Evan McCowan said. “You can’t get comfortable in the second half, they’ll make a run. A team gets down like that, sometimes, the team that’s up relaxes the other team in desperation and will hit some shots. Marion hit some shots to their credit and took us out of our game a little.

“I thought we did a good job late re-establishing ourselves and taking care of things.”

Wolfe (22 points), Langston (15), and Reid Osborne (12) supplied most of the offense for the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Hill dropped in a game-high 25 points for the Wolfpack, and Robinette was close behind with 24 points.

Eagles win third straight

Chilhowie graduate Katie Barr had 23 points, including five 3-pointers and Holston’s Liyah French tallied four 3-pointers and 18 points in Southwest Virginia Community College’s 86-56 home win over Patrick Henry Community College.

SWCC (17-8, 8-7), which improved to 11-1 on the Flying Eagles’ home floor, also received 14 points by Destiny Jarnigan and 11 by Anya Williams.

UVa-Wise splits ‘Splitters

Nia Vanzant tallied 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Caitlyn Ross added 20 points, eight assists and six boards in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 69-62 South Atlantic Conference loss at Lincoln Memorial.

Katlin Burger had 10 points and 10 boards for UVa-Wise (15-13, 6-11). Leah Kestner (Chilhowie) had seven boards.