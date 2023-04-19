As local celebrations of Arbor Day are taking place, National Arbor Day will be marked on April 28.

“As we prepare to plant our 500 millionth tree as an organization, we’re reflecting on all the ‘yeses’ that made that a reality,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation in a news release. “From individuals in their backyard, to large organizations pledging their support, there are so many ways to advance our shared goal of planting trees.”

The Arbor Day Foundation offers 10 ways to say “yes” to Arbor Day and a healthier planet this spring.

Plant a tree at home.

Attend a tree planting event or holiday celebration near you.

Clean up a park. Trees need clean surroundings to thrive. Gather a group of volunteers, grab some gloves, and spend an hour picking up litter.

Give to a tree planting organization. Just a few dollars can make a big impact in a forest or community in need.

Snap a photo of your Arbor Day activities and share it on social media with #ArborDay. Every time this hashtag is used, a tree will be planted in a forest in need.

Go for a walk in nature.

Identify the trees around you. Use https://www.arborday.org/trees/index-identification.cfm.

Read a book about trees. For inspiration, check out these six recommendations: Best Overall-The Hidden Life of Trees; Best for Kids-The Magic and Mystery of Trees (The Magic and Mystery of Nature); Best Photography Book-Wise Trees; Best for Reconnecting with Nature-If Trees Could Talk: Life Lessons from the Wisdom of the Woods (Secrets of Tree Communication); Best Illustrated-The Architecture of Trees; Best Guide — The Sibley Guide to Trees (Sibley Guides).

Make a tree-themed craft.

Learn more about the benefits of trees at https://www.arborday.org/trees/treefacts/.