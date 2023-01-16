Bland County outlast Pioneers in overtime

With four players reaching twin figure scoring, Bland County nabbed its 11th win of the season with a 64-53 win over Giles last Friday in Pearisburg.

Jake Pauley led the scoring parade with 20 points and eight rebounds as the Bears claimed their third straight win and 11th of the season, the most since the 2019-20 club finished 15-10. Chance James added 14 points and seven assists with Brady Thompson dropping in 11 points. David Boone also had 11 points off the Bears’ bench.

Pauley hit for nine points during the first quarter as the Bears took an 11-5 advantage. Behind a pair of second quarter triples from Thompson and another by Landon Smith, the Bears pushed their lead to 28-16 at the intermission.

The third chapter saw Giles (1-5, 3-8) get 11 points by Cameron Hansen as it outscored the Bears 20-12, drawing to 40-36 to begin the final period. Bland County (5-2, 11-4) held on by downing the Spartans 24-17 while getting nine markers from Pauley. The Bears scored their final six points from the foul stripe where they connected on 12 of 17 attempts in the session.

Hansen led the Giles scoring with 15 points. Teammate Antonio Wilcoxson tallied 11 points.

In the JV affair, Bland County ran its record to 10-3 as it scored a 39-22 win over Giles. The Bears pushed an 11-3 first quarter lead to 23-10 at halftime and never looked back.

Tyler Boone poured in 22 points for the victors and Gavin Lance added seven markers. The top scorer for Giles was Isaac Little with six points.

Bears run low on energy in 50-25 loss to Mustangs

With a pulsating offense and a suffocating defense, Bland County began last Thursday’s battle against Eastern Montgomery on a full tank. By the time the second period began, the Bears were running on empty.

Eastern Montgomery recovered from an 18-8 first period deficit by outscoring Bland County 13-2 in the second quarter to lead 21-20 before following it up with a 39-5 second half en route to a 50-25 win. The win raised the Mustangs to a 13-2 record for the season.

Maddie Bruce led the Mustangs with 20 points followed by Lilly Underwood with 18 markers. The top scoring Bear was Chloe Dillow with seven points. Chessie Tindall finished with six points while Danielle Sanders grabbed seven rebounds and rejected four shots.

The upset-minded Bears dominated the first period by scoring the game’s first five points and eventually pushing the lead to 14-4 on a Tindall triple and a deuce by Brooke Sanders just past the midpoint of the stanza. A pair of Mustang baskets by Underwood and Bruce closed the gap to 14-8 with 1:45 remaining in the period but Bland County’s lead ballooned back t0 18-8 on pairs of free throws by Amy Meadows and Kaycee Crigger to end the scoring.

The Mustangs rallied back, getting six points from Bruce in the second quarter, taking a lead they’d not surrender on two Bruce free throws with 11 seconds left to lead by a single point at the break. Eastern Montgomery then opened the third period on a 16-1 burst before holding a 38-23 advantage heading to the fourth chapter. The Mustangs closed the win with a 12-2 surge to win going away.

Kirby Mustard’s JV group improved to 11-1 as it jumped to a 19-2 first period lead cruised past the Mustangs 40-25. Tinley Worley poured in 23 points to spark the win, including 11 in the opening session. Addison Myers added eight points for the Bears while Olivia Boone topped the Mustangs with eight points.

Bland County regroups to edge winless Giles 46-43

Bland County regrouped from its two losses earlier in the week to score a 46-43 triumph over winless Giles last Friday in Pearisburg. The win snapped a four-game losing skid and upped the Bears to 2-5 MED and 7-8 overall.

Bland County overcame a 15-7 deficit ending the first quarter by outscoring the Spartans 18-5 in the second chapter to lead 25-20 at halftime. Lexi Sandlin and Chloe Dillow each tossed in four points in the period and the Bears also hit 10 of its 12 awarded foul shots.

The third session saw the Bears nip the Spartans 14-12 as the lead increased to 39-21 before Giles tried to rally back with an 11-7 fourth before falling short.

Amy Meadows came off the Bears’ bench to score 10 points and grab seven rebounds. Dillow finished with eight points, three assists, and three steals with Danielle Sanders exiting the bench to also score eight points, grab 10 boards, and block four shots. Sandlin’s performance featured six points, eight rebounds, and four steals.

The Bears neared their season high of 41 rebounds by picking down 40 caroms. Twenty of those were offensive boards.

Winless Giles dropped to 0-4 MED and 0-11 overall. Kerrigan Mitcham paced the Spartans with 12 points, all in the second half. Jadelynn Lane was right behind with 11 points, including three treys.

Bland County’s JV suffered its second loss of the season as Giles’ Jaylynn Snider’s three-pointer provided the decisive points in a 27-26 Spartans win. The Bears saw their record drop to 11-2 with the loss.

The teams were tied 17-17 going to the fourth period and Giles was able to score the win by nipping the Bears 10-9 despite missing seven of eight foul shots down the stretch. Bland County was just as cold at the line, missing 13 free throws in 23 tries, including eight misses in the fourth quarter.

Top scorers in the game was Kylie Stevers with six points for the Spartans with Tinley Worley netting 15 for the Bears.