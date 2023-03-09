This year’s Wytheville Chautauqua Festival’s Creative Writing Contest is taking submissions.

The contest is open to amateur writers, in these age groups: students in grades 6-9, students in grades 10-12, and adults (which includes college students).

The categories are: fiction (750-4000 words), nonfiction (750-4000 words), poetry (under 50 lines).

Prizes will be awarded in each category if the judges determine that the quality of the entries merits recognition. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded, ranging from $10 to $50.

Here are the contest rules:

• Open to only amateur writers. You will be considered professional if you receive at least one third of your income from writing or if you teach creative writing at the college level.

• Do not submit works that have been previously published.

• In the creative writing categories, submit only one manuscript per category (i.e., only one poem, one piece of fiction, one piece of nonfiction), but enter as many categories as you wish.

• Submit two typed originals or typed photocopies: one to be retained by committee, one to be sent to judges. Please retain a copy of your manuscript, as none will be returned. Include with each manuscript a removable title page containing your name, address, phone number, email

address (if available), age group, and the literary category. Your name should not appear on any other page. You may also email your entry (one copy only) to julia.tomiak@gmail.com.

• Enclose a check or money order for entry fee as follows: $15 for each adult category entry; free for each 6-12 grade student entry. Make checks payable to Wythe Arts Council.

• Send entries to Julia Tomiak, Chair, Chautauqua Creative Writing Contest, 1244 Laurel Run, Wytheville, VA, 24382. Entries may also be emailed to

● Emailed entries must have a subject line with “Chautauqua Creative Writing,” the age group, and the category. The entry attachment must be formatted in a Word document or saved as a pdf file.

• Entries must be postmarked by May 19, 2023.

• Winners will be notified prior to June 16. Non-winners will not be notified.

• Awards will be presented at the Chautauqua Festival’s Creative Writing Day on Friday, June 23, 2023, 10am-12pm at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 330 Church St. Wytheville. Winners will be asked to attend to receive their prizes. Author David Huddle will be our featured guest speaker. David Huddle is the author of over twenty books of poetry, fiction, and nonfiction, including his most recent, My Surly Heart. He grew up in Ivanhoe, Wythe County, served in the Army, and received degrees from University of Virginia, Hollins University, and Columbia University. His work has appeared in The American Scholar, Esquire, Appalachian Heritage, The New Yorker, Harper’s, and Shenandoah. His writing has earned several honors, including the Library of Virginia Award. Huddle taught for 38 years at the University of Vermont and continues to teach at universities and workshops throughout the country.