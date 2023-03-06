Health officials have investigated several reports of possible food poisoning in Smyth County. However, the culprit in those cases of gastrointestinal illness appears to be norovirus – the bug often dubbed stomach flu but which has no tie to influenza.

Travis Holt, the environmental health manager for the Mount Rogers Health District, confirmed this week that the agency’s Epidemiology and Environmental Health Team had “investigated several cases of gastrointestinal illness. They were able to confirm norovirus through specimen collection and testing.”

The team, Holt said, “did not have enough evidence to suggest food poisoning.”

To prevent the spread of this highly contagious virus, Holt said, “Good hand washing is the key to preventing the spread of norovirus.”

Holt pointed to the Virginia Department of Health’s website, which contains fact sheets and other detailed information about norovirus.

He noted that the “virus is found in the stool and vomit of infected people and can spread easily from person to person. People can become infected by eating food or drinking liquids that are contaminated by infected food handlers, touching surfaces or objects contaminated with norovirus and then touching their mouth before hand washing, or having direct contact with another person who is infected and then touching their mouth before hand washing.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the most common symptoms of norovirus are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. Other symptoms may include fever, headache, and body aches.

While most people feel better within one to three days after developing symptoms, health officials caution that infected individuals can still spread the disease days after they improve. The VDH urges people “to stay home when sick and for at least two days after symptoms stop to prevent spreading norovirus to other people.”

In addition to washing hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and staying home, the VDH recommends:

Cleaning and disinfecting contaminated surfaces with a bleach-based household cleaner immediately after vomiting or diarrheal accidents.

Washing clothing and linens if they become soiled.

Avoiding food preparation or caring for others while sick and for at least two days after symptoms stop.

Washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating.

Avoiding food or water from sources that might be contaminated.