Kelley marks 100 years of life

“Don’t talk about aging," Betty Kelley said as family and friends surrounded her in the Heritage Hall dining room.

While she didn’t say that was the secret of a long life, the occasion was her 100th birthday. Her list of accomplishments indicated she kept busy for most of the time and a lot of her work was in public service.

Kelley started her working life in Virginia Beach during World War II, doing her part to aid the Allied cause.

A Tazewell native, Betty Repass Kelley returned to her hometown but maintained her connection to the military.

50 years after the military draft ended, Kelley remembers being the clerk for the local draft board. When that job ended in 1973, she moved to the department of Social Services where she helped establish a program and two facilities that still stand.

Barbara Smeltzer and other former Social Services employees remember her as the first person to work in the Medicaid program in the county. Kelley was also part of the long-term care staff at Heritage Hall.

In that capacity she saw the need for a nursing home in the county. She was part of a team that approached the owners of Heritage Hall and asked them to build a home in Tazewell.

Ironically, she has resided at Heritage Hall since 2014.

Many of those attending the party recalled that Kelley walked every day until she took a fall at the age of 91. Like many people who walk or run, Kelley saw the need for a place to get out of the elements. That led to her involvement in the group that established Four Seasons YMCA.

Her nieces Kathy Weigel from Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and Pat Jones from Mount Juliet, Tennessee, made the trip to Tazewell for the party. Her nephew Mike Repass made the trip from Maine to join the fun. She has one other nephew who lives in Washington State.

Many of her former colleagues at Social Services, as well as members of Tazewell Presbyterian Church, either came to the party or sent a card or gift. Her former office mate Pat Combs Facetimed her.

Kelley took it all with ease, eating cookies and talking with well-wishers. Aging seemed to be the only subject she wouldn’t discuss.