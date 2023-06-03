Employees from the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) Bristol District will participate in the seventh annual Slow Down Move Over Rally Saturday, June 10, at Wytheville Community College from 6-8 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

The rally gives emergency service organizations the opportunity to talk with the public about safety, and to remind them of the state law requiring motorists to slow down or move over when they see emergency vehicles with blue or amber lights working along the highway.

It also provides the opportunity for children to get an up-close look at some of the vehicles VDOT uses daily to perform maintenance work. VDOT plans to have a mock work zone with equipment on display within the “work zone.”

“Over 50 emergency vehicles and multiple exhibits will be available, spreading awareness of the Slow Down Move Over Law,” said VDOT Area Construction Engineer Todd Repass. “The law is integral to the safety of all emergency response personnel including VDOT and tow truck personnel who use amber lights.”

In addition to emergency, tow truck and construction vehicles, this year’s event includes fire department extrication demonstrations, activities for kids and Wings Air Ambulance.

The event is sponsored by the American Society of Highway Engineers’ Blue Ridge Chapter and organized by 103 Towing in Wytheville. For more information, contact Clay Bush at 276-613-0997.