Baseball

Tazewell tops Marion

It technically wasn’t a Southwest District game – it was a contest that is part of the Coppinger Invitational Tournament – but the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes and Tazewell Bulldogs played a classic on Monday night.

Luke Childress had three hits and three RBIs as the Bulldogs earned an 11-inning victory, hanging an 11-10 loss on the Canes.

Tazewell trailed 7-1 before taking the lead thanks to a seven-run sixth inning. Marion tied things up in the top of the seventh inning and then teams played well into the evening at Bowen Field.

The teams traded runs in the 10th inning.

Marion scored once in the top of the 11th inning, but Tazewell scored twice to earn a walk-off win.

Mason Pugh had five hits and three RBIs for the ‘Canes.

Softball

Tornado bests Bearcats

Arin Rife hit two home runs and also pitched a gem as Richlands held off Virginia High for a 6-5 victory.

The Blue Tornado scored a tiebreaking run in the top of the seventh inning. Rife struck out 16 in spinning a seven-hitter.

Kailyn Breeding added two hits and two RBIs in the win.

Aidan James went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the way for VHS. Carrie Patrick also had two hits.

Soccer

Union boys edge Tazewell

Brayden Wharton scored three goals, while Christian Fannon found the back of the net twice as Union held off Tazewell for the 5-4 win.

G-Girls blank Bulldogs

Ella Dales scored four goals as the Graham G-Girls continued their stellar play with a 7-0 shutout over Tazewell. Reagyn Ramsay, Cadence Owen and Morgan Murphy also found the back of the net.

College Watch

Lee claims SAC track award

Former Tazewell standout and current Emory & Henry College sophomore Gavin Lee has been named the South Atlantic Conference Varsity Gems Men's Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week.

Lee posted a pair of event wins at the LR Bears Invitational last Friday, breaking a school record in the process. He notched a 52.42-meter throw in the hammer, breaking his own record by 1.63 meters on his way to the victory and was also first in the discus with a toss of 45.31 meters.