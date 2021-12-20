Beautiful 3 BR, 2 BA brick home ready to move in to located in the Town of Marion. Heating and cooling units replaced 3/19/2014, new roof in 2014. Hardwood floors under 2 carpeted bedrooms. Lots of closet space and additional storage in basement. Living room features brick fireplace. Thermopane tilt windows. Hall Bath was totally remodeled 5 years ago (everything new). Owner's suite bath has walk-in shower. Laundry hook-ups in back of family room. Room off of owners suite is now used as a dressing room and was used before as bedroom - if you want to use owner's suite as a sunroom. Private back porch with new composite decking. Back yard is totally fenced with chain link and has gates on both sides of house and a portion of wood privacy fencing. Newer car cover and asphalt driveway. Small office in basement. Owner had french drain put in back of the house to prevent water in the basement.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $175,000
