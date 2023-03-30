General District Court

These were some of the cases heard on March 22.

Nov. 28, 2022, charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs with the intent to manufacture/etc., prisoner-deliver drugs, possession of a gun with drugs and trespassing against Eugene Jefferson Ferguson II of Evington were dropped.

A Feb. 4, 2022, assault and battery charge against Jesse O’Brian Deatley was dismissed.

A Nov. 28, 2022, trespassing charge against Rebecca Dayle Lavender of Rustburg was dropped.

Angel Marie Miller of Ararat was convicted of a Feb. 8 obstructing justice charge. She was sentenced to serve five days in jail and assessed $138.86 in court costs. An additional felony drug possession charge was certified to a grand jury. In another case, Miller was convicted of Feb. 19 charges of identity theft, falsely identifying herself to law enforcement and driving while intoxicated. She was sentenced to jail time, fined $250 plus $319.58 in court costs, placed on probation for a year and ordered to complete an alcohol safety and awareness program at her expense. Additional charges of felony drug possession, refusing a blood or breath test, failure to obey a highway or lane marking and possession of paraphernalia were dropped.

Anna Marie Osbourne of Bastian was convicted of an Aug. 20, 2022, reckless driving charge, which was amended from driving while intoxicated. Osbourne was given a suspended jail sentence, placed on probation for six months, fined $1,000 plus $191 in court costs, and ordered to complete an alcohol safety and awareness program at her expense. A Nov. 2, 2022, failing to appear in court charge was dropped.

A Dec. 10, 2022, felony drug possession charge against Timmy Roger Justus of Wytheville was sent to a grand jury for consideration. Justus was also convicted of trespassing on a warrant taken out by an individual. He was given a suspended jail sentence and assessed $221 in court costs. A Dec. 28, 2022, failing to appear in court charge was dismissed.

Jeremiah Mitchell Clemons of Bland was convicted of an Oct. 26, 2022, misdemeanor drug possession charge. He was sentenced to one day in jail and fined $250 plus $321 in court costs.

A June 23, 2022, felony drug possession charge against Daniel Calvin Davis of Bastian was certified to a grand jury.

Feb. 8 charges of felony drug possession, obstruction of justice, possession of paraphernalia and failure to stop or yield when entering a highway against Joey Nicole King of Ararat were dropped.

A March 2, 2022, charge of prisoner possessing unlawful chemical against Darius Giova Johnson-Zambrano of Jarratt was certified to a grand jury.

This was one of the cases heard on March 29.

July 13, 2022, charges of malicious assault and malicious wounding by mob against Nickolas Aaron Henegar of Big Stone Gap were dropped.